Conor Gallagher transfer news: Tottenham close to agreeing deal for midfielder amid Aston Villa interest
Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal with Atletico Madrid to sign Conor Gallagher, Sky Sports News understands; Spurs ramped up their search for a midfielder after Rodrigo Bentancur was ruled out for most of the season; Aston Villa had also been rumoured to have interest in Gallagher.
Monday 12 January 2026 19:45, UK
Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal Atletico Madrid to sign Conor Gallagher.
Discussions between the clubs are for a permanent transfer.
Sources in Spain have told Sky Sports News Atletico could listen to offers from £26m (€30m) but the final fee is as yet unclear.
The England international signed for the Spanish club in the summer of 2024 for around £38m.
Gallagher, 25, has a contract with Atletico until the summer of 2029.
Sky Sports News earlier reported that Spurs were in the market for a midfielder after Rodrigo Bentancur was ruled out for the majority of the season with a hamstring injury.
Aston Villa and Tottenham both approached Atletico about signing Gallagher. But talks are now heading firmly in the direction of Spurs.
They are long-term admirers of Gallagher. They were interested when he signed for Atletico in August 2024.
More to follow.