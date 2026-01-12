Conor Gallagher transfer news: Tottenham close to agreeing deal for midfielder amid Aston Villa interest

Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal Atletico Madrid to sign Conor Gallagher.

Discussions between the clubs are for a permanent transfer.

Sources in Spain have told Sky Sports News Atletico could listen to offers from £26m (€30m) but the final fee is as yet unclear.

The England international signed for the Spanish club in the summer of 2024 for around £38m.

Gallagher, 25, has a contract with Atletico until the summer of 2029.

Sky Sports News earlier reported that Spurs were in the market for a midfielder after Rodrigo Bentancur was ruled out for the majority of the season with a hamstring injury.

Aston Villa and Tottenham both approached Atletico about signing Gallagher. But talks are now heading firmly in the direction of Spurs.

They are long-term admirers of Gallagher. They were interested when he signed for Atletico in August 2024.

