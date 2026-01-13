Josh Cavallo, the first man to come out as gay while playing elite football, has accused his former club Adelaide United of "internal homophobia" prior to his exit in 2025; the Australian A-League side have denied the claims and were "disappointed" at the allegations

Josh Cavallo: Footballer who made history as first openly gay male player accuses former club of 'homophobia'

Josh Cavallo, who made history in 2021 when he became the first man to come out as gay while playing elite football, has accused his former club Adelaide United of being homophobic.

Cavallo, 26, left Adelaide after failing to make a single appearance in the 2024/25 campaign and now plays in the UK with semi-professional side Stamford AFC.

In an Instagram post, the 26-year-old Australian said: "It's taken me a while to digest how my time at Adelaide United ended, but I think the fans deserve honesty.

"Leaving the club had nothing to ‍do with football. Decisions were made by people in power that blocked my opportunities, not because of my talent, but because of who I choose to ‌love.

"It became clear that I wasn't allowed on the pitch because of politics. It's hard to swallow when ‌I realised my own club was homophobic.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I was angry because people thought I was sidelined based on injuries, when in reality, it was internal homophobia that kept me on the bench."

Adelaide United have rejected Cavallo's allegations.

The statement from the club read: "Adelaide United is aware of a statement published on social media this morning by former player Josh Cavallo.

"The club is extremely disappointed by the claims made and categorically rejects the allegations, including any suggestion that Adelaide United is homophobic. All on-field decisions relating to team selection are made solely on footballing grounds.

Image: Josh Cavallo left Adelaide United in 2025 after not making an appearance in the 2024/25 season

"Adelaide United has always been committed to fostering an inclusive environment for players, staff and supporters and we remain proud of our ongoing work to promote inclusion across football.

"Strengthening inclusivity must remain an ongoing focus for the game, and the club looks forward to hosting the fourth annual Pride Cup this weekend against Melbourne Victory.

"The club will not be making any further comment at this time."

Image: Josh Cavallo made history after becoming the first openly gay male footballer after coming out in 2021

The footballer ended his post by saying: "This fresh start in the UK has helped me breathe again and I hope I can fall back in love with the sport that means everything to me.

"Despite the way it ended behind the scenes, I refuse to let it ruin my connection to this city.

"Adelaide is where I found my wings.



"To the fans and supporters: thank you for your passion and backing. You deserve honesty and success. You were incredible to play in front of. Thank you."

Cavallo's coming out paved the way for other LGBT+ footballers and athletes, such as Jake Daniels, who in 2022 became the first professional male player in Britain to come out as gay since Justin Fashanu in 1990.