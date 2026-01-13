Michael Carrick: Man Utd reach agreement with former midfielder to take over at Old Trafford until the end of season
Michael Carrick has agreed to take over as Man Utd interim head coach until the summer; United held meetings with both Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but opted for the ex midfielder; Carrick's first game in charge is set to be the Manchester derby on Saturday, live on Sky Sports
Tuesday 13 January 2026 09:56, UK
Michael Carrick has reached a verbal agreement with Man Utd to become interim head coach until the end of the season.
Negotiations went on late on Monday night, Sky Sports News has been told, when all of the outstanding issues were ironed out.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Man Utd news & transfers🔴
- Man Utd fixtures & scores | FREE Man Utd PL highlights▶️
- Got Sky? Watch Man Utd games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
The contractual details are now being finalised by lawyers on both sides and Carrick could sign the paperwork later on Tuesday afternoon.
Former United midfielder Carrick has now arrived at Carrington training ground to meet with director of football Jason Wilcox.
More to follow shortly....
What's Carrick's style?
Carrick predominantly deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation during his time at Middlesbrough, occasionally reverting to Sir Alex Ferguson's favoured 4-4-2 on six occasions - more than the five times he opted for a three-at-the-back system.
Under his management, Middlesbrough recorded league-leading numbers for high turnovers and fast breaks, while also ranking among the top sides for build-up attacks and direct attacks.
Given this, Carrick is likely to implement a 4-2-3-1 with an aggressive press, combining patient possession-based build-up with frequent switches to long passes and rapid transitions.
Man Utd's next five fixtures
- January 17: Man City (H) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports
- January 25: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
- February 1: Fulham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports
- February 7: Tottenham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm
- February 10: West Ham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm