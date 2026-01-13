Michael Carrick: Man Utd reach agreement with former midfielder to take over at Old Trafford until the end of season

Michael Carrick has reached a verbal agreement with Man Utd to become interim head coach until the end of the season.

Negotiations went on late on Monday night, Sky Sports News has been told, when all of the outstanding issues were ironed out.

The contractual details are now being finalised by lawyers on both sides and Carrick could sign the paperwork later on Tuesday afternoon.

Former United midfielder Carrick has now arrived at Carrington training ground to meet with director of football Jason Wilcox.

What's Carrick's style?

Carrick predominantly deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation during his time at Middlesbrough, occasionally reverting to Sir Alex Ferguson's favoured 4-4-2 on six occasions - more than the five times he opted for a three-at-the-back system.

Under his management, Middlesbrough recorded league-leading numbers for high turnovers and fast breaks, while also ranking among the top sides for build-up attacks and direct attacks.

Given this, Carrick is likely to implement a 4-2-3-1 with an aggressive press, combining patient possession-based build-up with frequent switches to long passes and rapid transitions.