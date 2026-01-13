Kelly Gago: Everton Women striker hands in transfer request and wants to return to France

Kelly Gago has handed in a written transfer request at Everton Women.

The France forward has put in her request for personal reasons and wants to return to France.

Sky Sports News understands Paris Saint Germain are one of the clubs across Europe interested in Gago during this winter transfer window.

Gago's request was made before the squad returned from the winter break. Everton have known about Gago's desire to leave for a while.

Sources have told Sky Sports News that the WSL club left her on the bench against Manchester City on Sunday to protect her from a potential move this month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Kelly Gago score for Everton against Aston Villa earlier this season

However, Everton sources insist this not correct and it was a sporting decision about team selection only.

Gago signed a three-year contract with Everton Women last summer and was one of the first major signings made by the Freidkin Group when they took over the women's team.

Gago has been an important player for Everton, scoring nine goals in 18 games in all competitions since joining from Nantes at the start of 2025.

Everton Women's upcoming fixtures

January 15: West Brom (A), Women's FA Cup fourth round, kick-off 7.30pm

January 23: Brighton (H), Women's Super League, kick-off 7pm

February 1: Aston Villa (H), Women's Super League, kick-off 11.55am

February 8: London City Lionesses (A), Women's Super League, kick-off 12 noon

February 15: West Ham (H), Women's Super League, kick-off 12 noon