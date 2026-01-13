 Skip to content

QUIZ: Manchester United's post‑Sir Alex Ferguson managerial saga - how much do you remember of turbulent last 13 years?

Man Utd have made 10 managerial appointments - six permanent and four interims - since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, yet none have restored the Old Trafford glory days. As Michael Carrick closes in on return to club, how much do you remember from 13 years turbulent years?

Tuesday 13 January 2026 17:30, UK

Michael Carrick and Jason Wilcox arrive at Manchester United's training ground with news breaking that the former midfielder has agreed terms to become the club's new interim head coach.

Michael Carrick is on his way back to Old Trafford in an interim capacity, becoming Manchester United's 11th change of manager or head coach since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Carrick previously took the reins after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in 2021 - this time he succeeds Ruben Amorim, who was relieved of his duties on January 5 after just 14 months at the helm.

Amorim was United's sixth permanent appointment of the post‑Fergie era. Each have enjoyed varying degrees of success, but none have managed to restore the glory days synonymous with Ferguson's legendary 26‑year reign.

The intervening 13 years have served up highs - seven trophies won - and a multitude of lows, many of which United fans would rather forget. But the question is: how many do you remember?

Man Utd's next five fixtures

  • January 17: Man City (H) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports
  • January 25: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
  • February 1: Fulham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports
  • February 7: Tottenham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm
  • February 10: West Ham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm
