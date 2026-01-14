Donyell Malen joins Roma: Aston Villa forward signs for Serie A club for £21.6m after year at Villa Park

Aston Villa forward Donyell Malen has joined Roma for a fee of £21.6m after only a year at Villa Park.

The Italian side accelerated their pursuit of the 26-year-old Netherlands forward amid rival interest from Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Malen signed for Villa from Borussia Dortmund on January 14 of last year for an initial fee of £21m (€24.2m) and has made 46 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and adding two assists.

Malen's departure means Villa boss Unai Emery only has Ollie Watkins and Evann Guessand, who can play in the role but is yet to score in the Premier League, to call upon in the forward areas.

Villa are currently showing an interest in Roma striker Tammy Abraham, who is on loan at Besiktas.

Villa completed the signing of 17-year-old striker Brian Madjo from Metz and Alysson from Gremio earlier in the window but both players are viewed as development players.