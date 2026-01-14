AFCON: Sadio Mane's goal sends Senegal through to final as Mohamed Salah and Egypt eliminated

Sadio Mane got the better of ex-Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah after his winner fired Senegal into the Africa Cup of Nations final with a 1-0 victory over Egypt.

This was the first meeting between the nations since three battles in 2022, which included Senegal's penalty shoot-out success over Egypt to claim this tournament four years ago.

Salah had scored four times prior to this last-four clash but endured a frustrating evening at Stade Ibn-Batouta, with his team only able to produce three shots to ensure his wait for a continental title extends.

Image: Mane celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal

Senegal quickly took control but had to wait until 12 minutes from time for Mane to make his mark.

After Lamine Camara had a shot blocked, the ball ricocheted to Mane and he chested down before rifling into the bottom corner to spark jubilant celebrations.

Image: Mane got the better of former Liverpool strike partner Mohamed Salah

Egypt pushed for a late leveller and Omar Marmoush tested Edouard Mendy in stoppage-time but Senegal held on to book a place in Sunday's final.

Image: Salah failed to inspire Egypt to the final after a poor performance

It was a difficult night for Salah, who struggled to make any impact as he failed to muster a single shot on goal while also failing to complete any take-ons.

The forward will not be able to return to Anfield immediately despite the victory, as Egypt will take part in the third-place play-off on Saturday, January 16.