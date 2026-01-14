AFCON: Sadio Mane's goal sends Senegal through to final as Mohamed Salah and Egypt eliminated
Sadio Mane's goal saw Senegal beat Mohamed Salah's Egypt to reach the final of AFCON; Mane's second-half strike means that Senegal will look to win their second AFCON in Sunday's final
Wednesday 14 January 2026 20:08, UK
Sadio Mane got the better of ex-Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah after his winner fired Senegal into the Africa Cup of Nations final with a 1-0 victory over Egypt.
This was the first meeting between the nations since three battles in 2022, which included Senegal's penalty shoot-out success over Egypt to claim this tournament four years ago.
Salah had scored four times prior to this last-four clash but endured a frustrating evening at Stade Ibn-Batouta, with his team only able to produce three shots to ensure his wait for a continental title extends.
Senegal quickly took control but had to wait until 12 minutes from time for Mane to make his mark.
- AFCON latest scores and results
- AFCON: Which games could Premier League players miss?
- Download the Sky Sports app
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
After Lamine Camara had a shot blocked, the ball ricocheted to Mane and he chested down before rifling into the bottom corner to spark jubilant celebrations.
Egypt pushed for a late leveller and Omar Marmoush tested Edouard Mendy in stoppage-time but Senegal held on to book a place in Sunday's final.
It was a difficult night for Salah, who struggled to make any impact as he failed to muster a single shot on goal while also failing to complete any take-ons.
The forward will not be able to return to Anfield immediately despite the victory, as Egypt will take part in the third-place play-off on Saturday, January 16.