Man Utd: Michael Carrick not a long-term option, says Gary Neville as he selects three-man managerial shortlist

Gary Neville says Michael Carrick must not be Manchester United manager at the start of next season, and has offered his three-man shortlist he would like installed instead.

Carrick succeeded Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford on Tuesday and has been tasked with leading the club - where he won five Premier League titles as a player - to European qualification before the season ends.

Neville wished his former team‑mate well but warned any new‑manager bounce under Carrick, however transformative, should not be viewed as a long‑term solution.

"I hope Michael does really well," former United captain Neville told the Stick to Football podcast.

"We could be sat here at the end of the season with the fans up, with the team fifth in the table and back in the Champions League spots, and we could all be getting swayed with it.

"But there cannot be any consideration that Michael takes the job beyond the end of this season, for the sake of Michael and the club, even if he wins every single game."

Neville: We've seen this movie before

Neville accepted the decision to sack Amorim and hand Carrick the reins until the end of the season was ultimately the right one, but could not hide his disappointment at the sense of déjà vu it left.

"When Amorim was sacked and you started hearing the names Michael, Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], Ruud [van Nistelrooy], it felt a bit sad, like 'we're here again'," he said.

"We've been there before with Ole, with Giggsy [Ryan Giggs] when David Moyes was sacked. We've seen this movie before.

"I don't think there was any other option for the club right now. Most United fans will agree with the decision to get to the end of the season because of the managers who are becoming available.

"But if they weren't to get the manager in the summer, there will be massive pressure. They must be thinking they're going to get one of the big ones, otherwise they wouldn't have appointed a bridge now."

Neville backs Ancelotti, Tuchel, Pochettino

Carrick's return to Old Trafford marks his second spell as interim manager and the 12th managerial change of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Neville outlined the essential attributes United's next permanent manager must have - and explained why Carlo Ancelotti, Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino best fit that bill.

"Manchester United have tried everything when it comes to appointing a manager, absolutely everything," Neville said. "They just have to try to remove risks now.

"Who can handle the media? Who can sort the dressing room out? Who can handle the owners? Who plays a style of football that fans will at least enjoy watching? Who has Champions League experience? Who has big‑game experience?

"The three that stand out are Tuchel, Ancelotti and Pochettino. They could all be available after the World Cup. Eddie Howe - who has won a trophy, finished in the top four, and managed a big club in Newcastle - is another.

"To make United an attractive club for players, Tuchel and Ancelotti bring a seriousness to matters. If you appoint a younger manager, United will miss out on players.

"United are going to miss out on a lot of players anyway, but someone like Ancelotti would encourage players to come. They need that right now, because I'm not sure players are queuing up to join unless there is someone to believe in."

