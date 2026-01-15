EA SPORTS FC 26 Team of the Year: Declan Rice and Erling Haaland among Premier League names in best XI

Arsenal duo Declan Rice and William Saliba, Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Gianluigi Donnarumma, alongside Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, have all been named in the EA SPORTS FC 26 Men's Team of the Year.

They join the likes of Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, and Vitinha in being voted as the best players of the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson and Mariona Caldentey have been named in the best Women's Team of the Year. Chelsea's Lucy Bronze has also been named with Barcelona's star trio of Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas and Ewa Pajor.

Both Bronze and Mbappe become the inaugural EA SPORTS FC TOTY Captains

EA SPORTS FC 26 Men's Team of the Year

Image: EA SPORTS FC 26 Men's Team of the Year

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Gianluigi Donnarumma - Manchester City & Italy

Jules Koundé - FC Barcelona & France

William Saliba - Arsenal & France

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool & Netherlands

Nuno Mendes - Paris Saint-Germain & Portugal

Midfielders



Pedri - FC Barcelona & Spain

Declan Rice - Arsenal & England

Vitinha - Paris Saint-Germain & Portugal

Forwards

Ousmane Ousmane Dembélé - Paris Saint-Germain & France

Erling Haaland - Manchester City & Norway

Kylian Mbappé - Real Madrid & France

EA SPORTS FC 26 Women's Team of the Year

Image: EA SPORTS FC 26 Women's Team of the Year

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Christine Endler - OL Lyonnes & Chile

Lucy Bronze - Chelsea & England

Millie Bright - Chelsea & England

Leah Williamson - Arsenal & England

Selma Bacha - OL Lyonnes & France

Midfielders

Aitana Bonmatí - FC Barcelona & Spain

Mariona Caldentey - Arsenal & Spain

Alexia Putellas - FC Barcelona & Spain

Forwards

Clàudia Pina - FC Barcelona & Spain

Ewa Pajor - FC Barcelona & Poland

Alessia Russo - Arsenal & England

All Items across the TOTYs will be available in-game from January 16 onwards.