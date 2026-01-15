 Skip to content

EA SPORTS FC 26 Team of the Year: Declan Rice and Erling Haaland among Premier League names in best XI

Five Premier League players have been named in the EA SPORTS FC 26 Men's Team of the Year; Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson and Mariona Caldentey are among the names in the Women's Team of the Year; Bronze and Kylian Mbappe become the inaugural TOTY Captains

Thursday 15 January 2026 16:22, UK

Credit - EA26/PA
Image: Erling Haaland and Declan Rice have been named in the EA SPORTS FC 26 Team of the Year

Arsenal duo Declan Rice and William Saliba, Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Gianluigi Donnarumma, alongside Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, have all been named in the EA SPORTS FC 26 Men's Team of the Year.

They join the likes of Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, and Vitinha in being voted as the best players of the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson and Mariona Caldentey have been named in the best Women's Team of the Year. Chelsea's Lucy Bronze has also been named with Barcelona's star trio of Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas and Ewa Pajor.

Both Bronze and Mbappe become the inaugural EA SPORTS FC TOTY Captains

EA SPORTS FC 26 Men's Team of the Year

EAFC
Image: EA SPORTS FC 26 Men's Team of the Year

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Gianluigi Donnarumma - Manchester City & Italy
Jules Koundé - FC Barcelona & France
William Saliba - Arsenal & France
Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool & Netherlands
Nuno Mendes - Paris Saint-Germain & Portugal

Midfielders

Pedri - FC Barcelona & Spain
Declan Rice - Arsenal & England
Vitinha - Paris Saint-Germain & Portugal

Forwards

Ousmane Ousmane Dembélé - Paris Saint-Germain & France
Erling Haaland - Manchester City & Norway
Kylian Mbappé - Real Madrid & France

EA SPORTS FC 26 Women's Team of the Year

EAFC
Image: EA SPORTS FC 26 Women's Team of the Year

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Christine Endler - OL Lyonnes & Chile
Lucy Bronze - Chelsea & England
Millie Bright - Chelsea & England
Leah Williamson - Arsenal & England
Selma Bacha - OL Lyonnes & France

Midfielders

Aitana Bonmatí - FC Barcelona & Spain
Mariona Caldentey - Arsenal & Spain
Alexia Putellas - FC Barcelona & Spain

Forwards

Clàudia Pina - FC Barcelona & Spain
Ewa Pajor - FC Barcelona & Poland
Alessia Russo - Arsenal & England

All Items across the TOTYs will be available in-game from January 16 onwards.

