The Premier League players attracting loan interest from the the Championship in this transfer window

The transfer window is in full swing and as ever Championship clubs are looking to the Premier League for players on the periphery that could be available on loan.

From the promising young stars at top clubs to Championship-proven players that are no longer getting enough minutes in the Premier League, we take a look at the options that are being linked with a move to the second tier and assessing their situation...

Toby Collyer

Image: Toby Collyer is expected to go back out on loan in this transfer window

The Manchester United midfielder spent the early part of the season on loan in the Championship with West Brom but was recalled by his parent club after suffering a calf injury.

Hull City are now in talks with United over a potential loan deal for Collyer after missing out on the 22-year-old in the summer before he joined West Brom.

Sergej Jakirovic, the Hull City head coach, has confirmed his desire to bring Collyer in during this transfer window.

Hull are just one of a number of clubs interested in securing a loan deal for Collyer for the second half of the season.

Collyer, who has not played since the end of November, is nearing a full return to fitness.

Harry Amass

Image: Harry Amass spent the first half of the season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday

After impressing at Sheffield Wednesday in the first half of the season, the left-back has returned to Manchester United but is expected to head back out on loan in this window and he is not short of suitors in the Championship.

Wednesday head coach Henrik Pedersen has made no secret of his desire to bring Amass back to Hillsborough for the remainder of the season.

Amass played 21 times for Wednesday before he was recalled by United and quickly became a fan favourite. The teenager scored once in a 3-1 defeat at Southampton in November.

Joel Piroe

Image: Danny Batth and Joel Piroe battle for the ball

Last season's top scorer in the Championship has struggled for minutes at Leeds United in the Premier League and has not started a game in the competition since the 5-0 defeat at Arsenal at the end of August which has led to speculation about his future.

However, Piroe has given Leeds no indication that he wants out of Elland Road and the club will not push for him to move on. There is plenty of interest from the Championship and abroad but, as things stand, Piroe looks to be staying put.

Leeds are looking at bringing in another striker in January, and have made an enquiry to Wolves for Jorgen Strand Larsen. It remains to be seen how the potential arrival of further competition would affect Piroe's outlook on his future.

Sadly for Championship sides, a loan does not make much sense for Leeds, who have said publicly they are constrained by PSR in the January transfer window.

Fer Lopez

Image: Fer Lopez has struggled in the early days of his Wolves career

Wolves spent around £19m to bring the Spanish playmaker in from Celta Vigo over the summer but it has not worked out for him so far at Molineux and that has opened the door to a potential loan in the Championship for the rest of the season.

Lopez has made just nine Premier League appearances since joining Wolves, starting two of those, and could do with getting more minutes under his belt to aid his adaptation to English football.

Wolves, of course, are currently bottom of the Premier League and there is a very good chance they will be relegated and playing in the Championship next season. Spending a few months in the second tier could be the perfect preparation for Lopez.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Image: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi shone for Sheffield United on loan in the Championship

Crystal Palace recalled the winger from his loan in Turkey this month which has sparked speculation about what the future holds for Rak-Sakyi, who scored four goals and provided one assist in his 11 appearances for Caykur Rizespor.

Swansea City head coach Vitor Matos has already said Rak-Sakyi is a "really interesting" player amid reports of interest from the Welsh club but they are not the only side in the Championship that are keeping an eye on the 23-year-old's situation.

Rak-Sakyi showed last season with Sheffield United that he is more than capable of performing in the Championship when he contributed seven goals and two assists for the Blades in 34 league appearances.

David Datro Fofana

Image: David Datro Fofana is currently on loan in Turkey

The Chelsea striker has been playing in Turkey for Fatih Karagümrük, but his parent club are looking into freeing up an international loan spot, which is potentially good news for Championship clubs.

Derby County are one of the clubs to have expressed an interest in Fofana along with Celtic.

Fofana nearly made the move to the Championship in the summer, but his Deadline Day move to Charlton fell through due to paperwork not being filed on time.

The 23-year-old had rejected Celtic in favour of a move to Charlton.

Chelsea would free up an international loan spot if they can find a permanent move, or a domestic loan, for Fofana.

Dan Neil

Image: Dan Neil is attracting interest from the Championship

The midfielder captained hometown club Sunderland to play-off success at Wembley in May but has only featured three times in the Premier League this season.

There is a growing expectation that Neil will leave Sunderland in this transfer window and he is attracting interest from the Championship.

Sheffield United are just one of the clubs keen on signing the midfielder.

Zepiqueno Redmond

Image: Zepiqueno Redmond's loan at Huddersfield was interrupted by injury

Aston Villa have recalled the teenage striker from his loan at League One club Huddersfield after he was unfortunate with injury in the first half of the season. He scored once in three appearances but has been out since September 24.

Reports claim the 18-year-old is now set to spend the second half of the season back out on loan either in the Championship or League One.

Redmond arrived at Villa from Feyenoord with a big reputation after breaking into the Dutch side's first team as a teenager and making his Champions League debut against AC Milan. He then won the U19 Euros with the Netherlands in the summer.

If his injury problems don't keep bothering him, Redmond could be a valuable signing for a Championship club in need of a striker.

Louie Barry

Image: Louie Barry endured a difficult spell on loan with the Blades in the first half of the season

The Aston Villa forward returned to his parent club in January after a disappointing loan at Sheffield United that had promised so much excitement. Barry delivered flashes of the brilliance he showed with Stockport County in League One but struggled for consistency.

It would be harsh to judge the 22-year-old too much for his performances in that disastrous early season run that saw Ruben Selles sacked. He then only made one start under Chris Wilder with the Blades due to an ongoing knee issue.

Barry's reputation prior to his difficulties with Sheffield United ensures there will be plenty of suitors for him in the Championship, with Villa reportedly expected to loan him back out again.