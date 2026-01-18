Premier League predictions and best bets: Brighton to beat Bournemouth in five-goal thriller on MNF

Our football betting expert Jones Knows provides his insight across the Premier League weekend.

Brighton vs Bournemouth, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Bournemouth's away games this season are bonkers. They're averaging 4.8 goals per game on the road. Nope, not a typo. Yes, almost five goals per game.

The markets are fully aligned for goals in this one though, which naturally pushes us toward the anytime goalscorer angle.

And who better to target than Kaoru Mitoma? The Japanese winger is starting to look like his old sparky, nightmare-for-defenders self. His movement, bursts in behind and instinct for goal are all back in evidence - as shown by his goal vs Manchester City.

History gives us even more confidence. Mitoma has scored five goals in his last six games against Bournemouth - that bit of a psychological edge over the opposition isn't factored into the prices at 5/2 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-2 | JONES KNOWS' BET BET: Karou Mitoma to score (5/2 with Sky Bet)