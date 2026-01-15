Callum Wilson transfer news: Celtic make enquiry over signing West Ham striker

Celtic have made an enquiry for West Ham striker Callum Wilson.

Sky Sports News understands the Scottish champions are trying to gauge his interest in joining them this window.

A number of clubs in England and Saudi Arabia are also interested in the 33-year-old.

Sky Sports News revealed last week that Wilson is expected to leave West Ham soon, with the club and player agreeing it is best to part ways.

West Ham signed strikers Taty Castellanos and Pablo earlier in the January window, and Wilson has not appeared in the Hammers' last two matchday squads.

Celtic are on the hunt for at least one striker - but ideally two - in this transfer window.

The Hoops have already made enquiries with a number of targets, including Chelsea's David Datro Fofana and NK Celje's Franko Kovacevic.

Nuno: Wilson knows position at club has changed

At the start of January, Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo revealed he had told Wilson he did not feature in his plans.

"Me and Callum, we had a lot of conversations," the Portuguese revealed on January 5.

"I personally decided that these strikers have joined," Nuno said. "So Callum is a very experienced man. He's been in the game for so much time. He knows that his position has changed. So we were honest to each other.

"I don't know where things will go. Or what will happen beyond my decision-making.

"But until that situation me and Callum, we have been very honest about each other and the way we communicate."

Wilson joined West Ham as a free agent after leaving Newcastle on a heavily incentivised contract.

He has scored four goals in 18 appearances in all competitions for West Ham, but could be set to leave after just five months at the club.