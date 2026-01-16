Liverpool goalkeeper Rafaela Borggrafe given six-game ban for discriminatory language towards a team-mate

Liverpool goalkeeper Rafaela Borggrafe received a six-game ban for using discriminatory language towards a team-mate.

Manager Gareth Taylor confirmed that Borggrafe has accepted the sanction when he spoke ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup fourth round match against the London Bees on Sunday.

The Football Association opened an investigation in September following an incident during a squad photo-shoot.

Borggrafe has served five of the six game ban already and will serve the final match this weekend.

Image: Borggrafe will serve the final match of her suspension on Sunday

"We have a slight update on the Rafa Borggrafe situation," said Taylor.

"The FA has completed its thorough investigation and sanctioned the player with a six-game ban. That ban has been ongoing while we have been playing.

"I think the situation is the situation. The team and the club have acted in the appropriate way. We have supported the FA in its investigation.

"I would say it has dragged on a bit. That has been frustrating for everyone involved.

"We are happy now it is completed and have some actual details on what it looks like."

Sky Sports News has contacted the FA for comment.