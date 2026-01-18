Championship talking points: Crucial return to winning ways for Coventry; Ipswich look ominous

Coventry time return to winning ways well

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry and Leicester

Coventry 2-1 Leicester

Just under a fortnight ago, I wrote about how Coventry's alarming drop-off needed to be arrested.

Frank Lampard's team were 10 points clear at the top on November 29, having sealed an 11th win in 12 games. But after that, they picked up only eight points from the next nine games.

They were dumped out of the FA Cup by Stoke last weekend, too, just to add to their woes.

And when they went behind against Leicester, it seemed their misfortune would be continuing. Lampard clearly gave them the hairdryer treatment at the break, though, as it was a different story after the break.

Ellis Simms helped in Jack Rudoni's shot within 60 seconds of the restart and, after Romain Esse had thumped a shot off the post, Haji Wright helped in Tatsuhiro Sakamoto's shot to seal victory - their first since Boxing Day.

It was the perfect time to do re-establish what is now a six-point lead, given Middlesbrough, Ipswich and Millwall - all of whom are hot on their heels - each won their respective games.

With the visit of the Lions next up on Tuesday night - live on Sky Sports+ - Lampard will be hoping and praying this is the result that will kickstart the season again.

Dan Long

Middlesbrough make it difficult for themselves at West Brom

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough

West Brom 2-3 Middlesbrough

"We've already won this game once, so go out and win it again."

Okay, so the 1966 World Cup final may have had a slightly higher stakes than the Championship clash at The Hawthorns on Friday night, but Sir Alf Ramsay's famous quote ahead of extra-time to his England players could easily have applied to Kim Hellberg and Middlesbrough on Friday night.

Boro were unbelievably comfortable at West Brom, leading 2-0 and cruising. Somehow, they then found themselves at 2-2, as a poorly-conceded free-kick (that could easily have been given as a penalty) was converted by Isaac Price, before Jed Wallace found the leveller.

A victory was essential so Middlesbrough could continue to stave off the impending threat of Ipswich, and Delano Burgzog's 90th-minute effort sealed a narrow win, meaning they could rest easy in those automatic spots for now.

For West Brom, it was a brief glimmer under new boss Eric Ramsay as they hauled themselves level, but they were deservedly beaten in the end after a largely underwhelming 90 minutes. Work for him to do.

Simeon Gholam

Ominous Ipswich ease past Blackburn

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers.

Ipswich 3-0 Blackburn

A third win in a row for Ipswich Town, and six in their last eight now, as they brushed past Blackburn Rovers.

It may well be another, were they not denied the opportunity to face Portsmouth a fortnight ago, with the game postponed by the big freeze. That means they are still lurking in third with a game in hand.

The result was never in doubt from the moment Eiran Cashin put through his own net on his league debut on three minutes, while Jack Taylor put the game to bed after 12 minutes.

To add insult to injury for Blackburn, their former hero Sammie Szmodics came off the bench to steer in a late third.

"We weren't as clinical as we could have been but actually I thought our intent and ideas was really good," Kieran McKenna said after the game. "We just didn't manage to get the finish or should have had a penalty but I thought the intent of the players was good.

"Another day of decent progress and a good three points."

Continue this kind of progress and it's hard to see them achieving their goal of an immediate return to the Premier League.

Simeon Gholam

Derby get the job done at Preston

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston and Derby.

Preston 0-1 Derby

It looked to be one of those days where the goals simply wouldn't come. Derby County had the best of the early chances, and should have taken the lead early in the second half when Patrick Agyemang missed an open goal.

His redemption story was complete, though, in the 82nd minute, when he headed home a cross from Ben Brereton Diaz.

Speaking to us after the game, John Eustace admitted he thought it may be one of those days where it just didn't happen for his side despite the dominant performance, but Agyemang proved to be the difference maker with his seventh goal of the season.

Paul Heckingbottom pointed to the state of Preston's pitch made it hard to play any proper football, and they went the majority of the game without a shot on target. The hosts wanted a penalty as Lewis Dobbin went down in the area, but it quickly being waved away - summing up a day where nothing quite fell Preston's way.

Derby County close the gap on the top six, and the twists and turns of the Championship play-off race roll on!

Harriet Prior

Charlton struggle to take advantage of NINE-man Sheff Utd

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United.

Charlton 1-0 Sheff Utd

Charlton may have won just their second game in 12 Championship matches but it's Sheffield United who were claiming a moral victory.

The Addicks threatened to run riot in the second half after Sheffield United were reduced to two players in the first period.

However, the fight and resilience of the Blades - who ended the match with just four players who started it - resonated with the vocal away support. Despite defeat, Chris Wilder felt the character shown by his squad could prove to be a key moment in the club's season.

The in-form Sheffield United should have been out of sight in the opening half an hour. It was one way traffic. But two red cards in the space of 10 first half minutes completely changed the complexion of the match.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sheffield United were down to nine men after Djibril Soumare and Japhet Tanganga were shown red!

Nathan Jones duly responded with attacking changes at half-time but his side should have made things far more comfortable following Sonny Carey's early second half strike. Their inability to kill off the contest riled the home supporters.

Charlton take the three points. A crucial result in their season which keeps them five points clear of safety.

But Sheffield United come away with plenty of credit. Whether they have enough time to turn a desperate start to the campaign into a glorious end remains to be seen.

James Savundra

The two lowest-scoring sides serve up dour affair

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth.

Sheff Wed 0-1 Portsmouth

Both of these teams have been in horrible form recently. The last time Portsmouth played in the league, they were thumped 5-0 by Bristol City, while for Sheffield Wednesday, the misery continues. It wasn't looking promising.

Pompey had scored 21 goals, with the only team to score less being Wednesday - and that showed throughout this game.

In the first half, absolutely nothing happened. There was a chance that I wouldn't even call a half-chance, honestly. It was more of the same after the break, too, until Adrian Segecic scored right in front of the travelling fans, who knew just how important that goal was.

John Mousinho knows how important those three points are, too. His side are still just about safe, but the bottom half is absolutely chock-a-block and any team could slip in there.

Kyle Walker

All Championship weekend results

Friday

Saturday