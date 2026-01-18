Thomas Frank future: Tottenham board hold talks over head coach with Dane under increasing pressure to keep job

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank is under increasing pressure to keep his job.

Talks are believed to have taken place at board level about whether Frank should continue after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by West Ham.

The Spurs hierarchy are believed to be looking at all options at this point - but no final decision has yet been made.

The Spurs board want to stick to a long-term plan that includes Frank, which has always been the plan, but Saturday's defeat reached new levels of toxicity at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

There are reports of fans clashing with each other outside the ground, while a video has surfaced on social media of a fan approaching co-owner Vivienne Lewis in the hospitality section and making their feelings known regarding Frank's future.

Unlike the vast majority of managers who have lost their jobs this season, Frank has tried to remain positive, appreciative of this being a difficult period for the club.

He described it as trying to turn around a "super-tanker" and that it was starting to go in the right direction. But that did not show in Saturday's result to relegation-threatened rivals West Ham, who ended a 10-game winless league run.

Not all of the blame can be levelled at Frank. The club is in a transitional phase following the post-Daniel Levy era in which new captains are steering the ship and new staff are still finding their feet in multiple areas.

Either way, though, this feels like an important moment at Tottenham and they will carefully consider the next steps ahead of Tuesday's Champions League home game against Borussia Dortmund.

How Sky Sports reported on the Tottenham fans' response to Frank

Sky Sports' Oliver Yew at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

After West Ham scored late on: "The home fans are singing 'sacked in the morning' towards Thomas Frank, those of them that are left in their seats. There's a mass exodus at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the West Ham fans celebrate."

At full time: "The boos die down before restarting again. The fans filing out by the press box are making their feelings known as well.

"Frank then makes his way to the tunnel, applauding as he goes. He's booed again and there's another chorus of 'sacked in the morning'. I don't think I've ever seen anything like that before."

Tuesday: Borussia Dortmund (h), Champions League - kick-off 8pm

Saturday: Burnley (a), Premier League - kick-off 3pm

January 28: Eintracht Frankfurt (a), Champions League - kick-off 8pm

February 1: Man City (h), Premier League - kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

February 7: Man Utd (a), Premier League - kick-off 12.30pm

February 10: Newcastle (h), Premier League - kick-off 7.30pm

February 22: Arsenal (h), Premier League - kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports