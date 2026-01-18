Oliver Glasner future: Crystal Palace want manager to stay until end of season despite outburst

Crystal Palace want Oliver Glasner to see out his contract until the end of the season despite his outburst on Saturday.

After the loss at Sunderland, Glasner felt his players were being "abandoned" with "no support", following the decision to sell Marc Guehi to Manchester City so close to the match.

"Selling our captain one day before a game - there is no understanding for this," he added.

However, Glasner knows it is virtually impossible for a club the size of Palace to hold on to international players when big clubs offer massive contracts.

The Austrian was understandably emotional after his side's dreadful run continued at the Stadium of Light, but it is his job to turn the situation around.

On Friday, Glasner revealed he will be leaving the club at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.

Glasner informed Palace in October of his intention to leave in the summer and the club would prefer him to leave in a dignified way at the end of the season.

He has been involved in the signings Palace have made this month, and knows the situation. Palace have signed Brennan Johnson for a record fee and they have to comply with strict spending rules when buy and selling players.

Parish bemused and angered by Glasner comments

Earlier on Sunday morning, Sky Sports News reported that Palace chairman Steve Parish was bemused and angered by Glasner's comments following the loss at Sunderland, where Glasner directly criticised the club's board and felt his players were being "abandoned" with "no support".

A turbulent week has seen the Eagles crash out of the FA Cup to non-League Macclesfield in the third round, Glasner confirm he is leaving at the end of the season, and that defender Guehi is nearing a move away.

Palace slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light - their 10th successive game in all competitions without a win.

Glasner made no substitutions during the game, stating that he is trying to protect his players and called for more support.

He told Sky Sports: "The players gave everything they could. We made no substitutions - look at the bench, there are just kids there.

"We feel like we're being abandoned completely. Selling our captain one day before a game - there is no understanding for this.

"We are preparing and then yesterday [Friday], I get told that our captain will be sold, but why not next week? At least he can play this game and then next week, other players are coming back. It makes me really upset.

"If your heart gets ripped out twice a year, with [Eberechi] Eze one day before a game in the summer and your captain one day before a game - I've just got no understanding.

"I've been in football for 30 years and never experienced this, not once. Now it happens twice in six or seven months. That's just where we are now.

"We're playing for weeks now with just 12 or 13 players in our squad. Some players have played their 35th game now.

"For 50 or 60 minutes, we played well here and for 15 or 20 minutes, we were under pressure and conceded the goal. The players tried everything but again, I couldn't give them any support from the bench and it makes it so tough.

"The players left their hearts on the pitch, were fighting. It's not too easy to play here and for all the circumstances, the team has done exceptionally well. But again, we don't feel supported.

"I heard yesterday at 10.30am for the first time that we were selling Marc. I think the negotiations were a few days long so nobody would have called at 10am and by 10.30am, everything was agreed.

"Then we have to deal with it. One day before a game, we have to come to Sunderland, when we know we're not on the best run. We know the circumstances with no players available and we're selling our captain.

"No team would do this. Other teams, the players play and then the next day, they're leaving and we are selling the day before?"

When asked if he will see the season out, Glasner gave a defiant response: "I don't know. I always have a huge appreciation for this group of players.

"I completely trust them. Their character is exceptional and we will stick together and turn around. I will never step back because these players deserve Oliver Glasner as their manager and leader and this is what I will do.

"Sometimes it would help if we had a little bit of support."

Glasner continues outburst in post-match press conference

Glasner continued his outburst in his post-match press conference.

He explained: "For me, it feels like, 'oh we have enough points so we won't get relegated and that's fine'. But these players are not happy and satisfied with this. That makes it tough tonight.

"If Crystal Palace are fine ending the season like this, with Oliver Glasner, with another manager, I don't know, I don't care but if they are fine with this then okay, they can do it.

"If they want to play a more successful season... for me, it feels like, 'when all the players are back, we'll be okay, we'll get 42 points, it's all good', but that isn't how we are acting. It's just my feeling.

"To protect them, I also have to say it in public because just saying it behind closed doors doesn't make sense."

Glasner also gave a hint that his comments were a final roll of the dice to try and improve the squad situation, adding: "It's maybe the last try that things get done that have to get done. Not for Oliver Glasner, it's for Crystal Palace.

"The best four players before we arrived - [Michael] Olise, [Eberechi] Eze and the two centre-backs, [Joachim] Andersen and [Marc] Guehi - they have gone now. It's tough for every club.

"And then to think, 'okay, we sold last year and they got it done, had the best season, won the FA Cup, it's all good. We can continue doing it like this', you will get the bill.

"Oliver Glasner won't get the bill, Crystal Palace will get it. If you're fine with it, continue."

Sherwood: Glasner wants out now

Tim Sherwood on Soccer Saturday:

"When your manager says he is leaving, how does that feel for the squad? It works both ways. It's self preservation. Now they are losing games.

"When he takes the Palace job, he knows what he is going into. You develop players and you sell them on. That is a selling club.

"He wants to leave that club as quickly as possible. He wants out of the club and he wants out now."