EFL stories: Sorba Thomas on Stoke form, Ellis Simms on Frank Lampard and Kai Wagner on Birmingham whirlwind

Sorba Thomas on his brilliant form for Stoke

It has already been the most productive season of Sorba Thomas' career, and we're only in January.

Nine goals so far, with seven assists in the Championship. He has been the shining light at Stoke City.

"A lot of it comes down to the understanding between me and the coaching staff," he says. "Things have started to click recently, especially with me playing in a position where I feel I’m at my best.

"On the left-hand side, I can go both ways and people get to see more of my game. When I’m on the right, it’s a bit different.

"Of course, there have been frustrations in the past when I haven’t always been able to play there - I’ve never hidden that. But for me, the priority is always doing what’s best for the team and being on the pitch."

Despite the output and the performances, Thomas insists he is still getting better at the age of 26.

"I wouldn’t say I’m at my peak yet. I feel like there’s still a lot more to come from me. This is just the beginning.

"I’ve had some good years since coming into the EFL from non-league, but I genuinely believe it’s only going to get better from here.

Kai Wagner on his whirlwind start at Birmingham

It has been a hectic start for Kai Wagner at Birmingham City.

The left-back was enjoying his off-season from MLS - where he had played for Philadelphia Union for eight years - when the club came calling. He signed in early January and was thrust straight into the action.

Within six minutes of his debut, he got his first assist against Coventry City as he teed up his fellow German Marvin Ducksch.

"It was funny actually. On the morning of the first game he picked me up and I said to him, 'I’ll find you with the ball - just be there," Wagner recalls.

"And then it happened in the game. He had an unbelievable finish. We were joking about it and then it came true, so we were really happy."

A week later, Wagner scored his first goal for the club in the FA Cup win at Cambridge. It was slightly unexpected for a player who is known more for his creativity than his finishing.

"I think that’s one of the reasons the club brought me here, to add assists and help offensively," he says. "That’s a big part of my game. I try to create things at different moments and in different areas of the pitch, and that helps the team.

"It’s a slightly different style of play for me and a different type of team, so at first it was about learning my team-mates and understanding what the coaches want. But I think I’ve settled in well.

"I’ve had good talks with the players and the staff, and they’ve helped me a lot with everything. So far, everything has been really positive."

Ellis Simms on working under Lampard at Coventry

It has been an impressive impact from Ellis Simms at Coventry City so far this season. His latest goal, which fired the turnaround win against Leicester on Saturday was his 10th in the league.

Considering he has started just nine games, it is a pretty remarkable return.

"At the start of the season, I maybe wasn’t getting as many minutes as I would have liked, but whenever I came off the bench I tried to impact the game with energy and freshness." he says.

"Over a long season, opportunities always come through injuries or different circumstances, so I made sure I was training properly, recovering well and preparing as if I was playing every week.

“When my chance came, I felt like I took it with both hands. I’m grateful to be starting games and helping the team. Whether I’m starting or coming on, my mindset is always to give 100 per cent and make an impact.”

It is probably easier to stay motivated with Coventry so impressive this season, sat atop the table. And it also helps to be working under an icon in Frank Lampard - someone you imagine it's difficult to question.

"He’s a legend of the game and has achieved so much as a player and a manager," Simms added. "I actually worked with him briefly at Everton before he came to Coventry, so we already knew each other.

“He’s a great manager and a very humble person. He’s coached and played at the highest level. So you just want to listen, take everything in and try to apply it to your training and your games.”

Ethan Galbraith on adapting to life in the Championship

Ethan Galbraith is earning a lot of love for his performances for Swansea City this season. So much so it is easy to forget it is his first Championship campaign.

"It’s been a bit of a learning curve, but I’ve really enjoyed it," he says. "As a team we’ve been a little bit up and down, but I think we’re starting to find some form now. Overall, it’s been an enjoyable experience.

“I think I’ve adapted pretty well personally and, at times, we’ve done well as a team too.

“Confidence is massive. If you start well, you can really take confidence into games. I feel like I’ve done alright at this level so far.”

Now 24, Swansea was his second permanent move since leaving Manchester United in 2023. He never made an appearance for the Premier League giants, but still loved his time there.

“It was unbelievable," he recalled. "Coming from Belfast and playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world was an incredible experience. United helped me massively, both on and off the pitch.

“Obviously, you always want to break through there, but it gets to a point where you know whether it’s going to happen or not.

"I had some really honest conversations at the club and we all knew I was going to have a career, just not at United. I had to drop the levels and build myself back up again, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of that journey.

"For me, I had to move on and try to make a career elsewhere.”

Harry Darling on Clement's impact at Norwich

When Philippe Clement arrived at Norwich City in mid-November, it seemed a club devoid of hope.

They are still in the relegation zone, but they are winning games again and Harry Darling says Clement has built hope again at Carrow Road.

“He’s been brilliant," says the defender. "It wasn’t easy coming into the situation he did, but he’s handled it really well.

"He’s helped us massively on and off the pitch. There’s been a lot of detail, it’s been intense, but it’s exactly what we needed. I honestly can’t speak highly enough of him so far.

“He’s coached at the highest level and sets really high standards. Norwich is a club that wants to be higher than where we are now, and he’s made that very clear. You can already see it coming through in performances and results.”

Darling only arrived at Norwich in the summer, but insists he is still loving his time at the club despite the struggles of this season.

“Results-wise, it’s been disappointing," he admits. "No one at the club wants to be in this position. But personally, I’m loving it here.

"It’s a brilliant club, very family-orientated and ambitious, which is a big reason why I joined. Results haven’t gone our way yet, but I’m still enjoying it and we’re determined to turn it around.”

