Thomas Frank: Tottenham boss addresses boos from supporters as he claims to have trust of board

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has admitted that he won't be able to win over every Spurs fan after being booed during the home defeat to West Ham on Saturday.

Spurs are without a win in 2026, and pressure is beginning to mount on Frank as the Tottenham board held talks over his future following the 2-1 loss against relegation-threatened Hammers and supporters have continued to make their feelings clear in recent weeks.

Frank is set to lead a depleted team out to face Borussia Dortmund in the penultimate league phase fixture of the Champions League campaign on Tuesday night, with only 11 senior players available for selection.

All 11 senior players available for Spurs vs Dortmund Defenders: Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro, Djed Spence, Destiny Udogie, Kevin Danso

Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro, Djed Spence, Destiny Udogie, Kevin Danso Midfielders: Xavi Simons, Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray

Xavi Simons, Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray Forwards: Dominic Solanke, Randal Kolo Muani, Wilson Odobert

Regardless, another defeat could prove to be costly for the Danish head coach, but he has backed himself to win over fans who are undecided on him.

"I think you can say, in this game, you always need to show resilience," Frank said in his pre-match press conference.

"I listened to something the other day where the three biggest things in showing resilience is one, you have good values. I see myself as a guy that has pretty good values.

"Two, you know reality - and reality is that one in five normally don't like you, no matter what you do. One in five love you, no matter what you do. Then there's the three in five that, if you behave well, are respectful, show integrity, do your best, normally they are swayed.

"So, no matter what you do, the reality is someone will not like you.

"The last bit, have perspective in life, which I have in abundance.

"I keep doing what I do, what I believe in.

"If your back is against the wall, you fight and that's what I do. I'm energetic, I fight.

"It's about keeping the noise out, staying calm, carrying on. Look at the performances, look if the players are still running, running hard.

"In the last three games where we are down at half-time, how they come out and respond is a massive thing. They responded fantastic and we should've got more out of it.

"Sometimes, it's just football. That happens when you are in that spell.

"Are you still working hard? Are you still trying hard? Are you still believing? I see signs of that very clearly in every game.

"Then, of course, even the best coach in the world - Pep Guardiola - says I'm nothing without my players. I'm nothing without the best players available - and I think it's fair to say, they haven't been available enough at the same time.

"That makes it a little bit more tricky, but no problem. I'm happy to take the blame, as long as everyone supports the players."

Frank 'feeling the trust' from Spurs hierarchy

Despite the increased speculation surrounding his future, Frank is adamant that he retains backing from the powers that be, claiming to have felt 'the trust' in recent conversations with those at the club.

"I've just been feeling the trust along the way. I've said that every press meeting, that there's backing and support," he said.

"I had lunch with Nick [Beucher] and Vinai [Venkatesham, CEO] and Johan [Lange, sporting director] today, so all good.

Who is Nick Beucher? Beucher is the son-in-law of co-owner Vivienne Lewis and the co-chief executive of Tavistock Group - alongside Daniel Levy's son Josh Levy.

Tavistock Group own ENIC, who own the majority sharehold of Tottenham Hotspur.

Beucher is said by sources to be increasingly involved and influential around the club. According to the Tavistock website, Beucher directs multidisciplinary teams across their global portfolio and serves on the Tavistock board and executive committee.

"I know it's part of the media circus and the only focus I have is to do everything I can for us to win tomorrow against Dortmund.

"I've said many times and I'll say it again, as long as we win football matches and make sure we win enough of them, then everyone will support us.

"It's not about me, it's about supporting the team, supporting the players."

Solanke to replace Tel in Champions League squad

One player who Frank will be hoping helps turn things around against Dortmund is Dominic Solanke, who he confirmed has returned to the Spurs Champions League squad in place of Mathys Tel.

Article 31.14 c of UEFA's rules and regulations state that a team can bring in a squad substitute if a player has been ill or injured for 60 days.

Tel replaced Solanke in the squad for the game against Slavia Prague in December, but per UEFA rules, Solanke can now return to the squad in place of Tel, but no other Spurs player.

Speaking about the situation on Monday afternoon, Frank said: "I made the decision. That was not a nice decision to have to make. Unfortunately, that's football, so you have to make the decision.

"The way the rules are, the only option was it was either Dom or Mathys in the squad and I chose Dom.

"I think Mathys has done very well in the last couple of games and that's the crazy thing; if I could pick from all the players that are fit, he would start tomorrow.

"But I could only chose between the two of them and now he is out of the squad, so that's a tough one to take for Mathys.

"When it rains, it pours."

Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir:

"Frank seems confident that he still has the full backing of the hierarchy.

"He was pressed on the lunch and whether he was given reassurances that he would still be in a job beyond tomorrow night against Borussia Dortmund and he didn't really say yes.

"He does seem incredibly confident that they have an aligned vision and he will be given time to turn it around at Tottenham. He is a man under pressure at the moment.

"History would tell you it is very difficult to come back from that [boos after full-time]. In the past, when the fans turn at any club, it is very difficult to win the fans back around.

"It is becoming a regular occurrence that players are getting booed off at half-time and full-time. He seems confident they can turn things around. It is clear that the fans, many of them have turned on Thomas Frank.

"He is still optimistic that if results turn around, the fans will too."