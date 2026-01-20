Lawrence Shankland injury: Hearts suffer major setback in Scottish Premiership title race as captain sidelined

Hearts have suffered a major setback in the Scottish Premiership title race with captain Lawrence Shankland set to be out for six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

Shankland is the league's top scorer with 11 goals, which has helped power Hearts to a six-point lead over Celtic and Rangers at the top of the table.

The striker came off with a hamstring strain during the club's Scottish Cup defeat to Falkirk on Saturday, with Hearts already missing midfielder Cammy Devlin for a similar period.

Beni Baningime is also suspended for Sunday's crucial match against Celtic, live on Sky Sports.

Shankland has been in fine form this season, scoring 15 goals across all competitions.

But he could now miss up to nine games, including the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle on February 10 and the trip to Rangers five days later.

The games Shankland could miss:

Celtic (H) - Sunday - live on Sky Sports

Dundee Utd (A) - Jan 31 - live on Sky Sports

St Mirren (A) - Feb 3 - live on Sky Sports

Hibernian (H) - Feb 10

Rangers (A) - Feb 15 - live on Sky Sports

Falkirk (H) - Feb 21

Aberdeen (H) - Feb 28

Kilmarnock (A) - Mar 14

Dundee (H) - Mar 21

Hearts bring forward deal for Mato

Image: Rogers Mato

Sky Sports News understands a deal has now been agreed to bring forward Rogers Mato to Hearts this month instead of the summer, which was the initial plan.

The Ugandan international was due to join the Tynecastle side in July upon the expiration of his contract with North Macedonian side Vardar, on a three-year deal. However, the club are now finalising the paperwork to get the player in this month.

Following the injury to Shankland, the league leaders had to prioritise getting another forward into the club.

Mato has scored 12 goals in 13 games so far this season, sending Vardar to the top of their league. He was first capped in 2022, and has made 41 appearances for Uganda, scoring eight goals, including one at this year's AFCON tournament.

After Hearts had announced the pre-contract last week, Mato's side FK Vardar released a statement saying they had agreed to sell the player to MLS Club Sporting Kansas City, but Hearts were not concerned by this.

Speaking on Saturday night, Hearts boss Derek McInnes said Shankland's injury could force the club back into the transfer market this week.

"We've got too many injuries going through the club at the minute," he said. "We've got an opportunity to maybe react in the transfer market this week.

"Losing wee Cammy Devlin was a blow, Baningime suspended [against Celtic]. It goes without saying that we're a bit short in that area as well. It will be a challenge but we'll be ready for them."

What Shankland's injury means for Hearts' title bid

Former Hearts midfielder Paul Hartley told Sky Sports News:

"Shankland is Hearts' key player, isn't he? He's your main striker, he's your captain. They've got Cammy Devlin out for a number of weeks too.

"The injuries could [change people's perceptions on who the title race favourites are] because both have been key players this season, so consistent in their play.

"Devlin is a different type of player, a tenacious midfielder. Shankland is the goal scorer.

"I think the title race is fascinating. We've got three teams in there just now, fighting it out and I definitely think it will come down to that last week of the season.

"Hearts are in the driving seat, Rangers are showing good form, Celtic are staying in there just now, but they need players in.

"It is really fascinating and it has got the makings of a cracking game on Sunday when Hearts host Celtic."

Hearts go into Sunday's game having lost to Falkirk in the Scottish Cup, but that could help the Tynecastle Park club according to Hartley.

He added: "There's less games now, so they can fully focus on the title race. I know it's a bad result for them at the weekend but I think it might just help Hearts in the long run.

"When Hearts have had a bad result, they've always bounced back. You've seen their home form this season in the league, they're undefeated and they'll be ready for the game on Sunday."