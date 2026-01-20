Pep Guardiola: Something needs to change soon for 'fragile' Manchester City

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City have a feeling that "everything is going wrong" as he called on his "fragile" players to "change the dynamic quick" after their shock Champions League defeat at Bodo/Glimt.

Man City, missing a host of players, had Rodri sent off as they were stunned by the Norwegians in the Champions League on Tuesday - a result that piled on the misery after a downturn in domestic results.

City's Premier League title hopes have taken a hit after a run of four games without a win, a sequence that includes Saturday's demoralising derby loss at Manchester United.

Now their prospects of securing an automatic place in the last 16 in the European competition hinge on a crunch final league phase game against Galatasaray next week, and Guardiola told reporters at a press conference that something needs to change for his side.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Ramson gives his thoughts on Manchester City's shock defeat to Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt on the Champions League.

"Everything has started to be, since the new year, against (us) in many, many things.

"I know how good a team Bodo are. I didn't underestimate them. There is not much I know but they (reached the) semi-final last season of the Europa League and they were fresh in mind.

Image: Bodo/Glimt striker Kasper Hogh celebrates scoring his first goal against Man City in the Champions League group game

"We arrived in some departments without important players who give consistency to the team. They are a little bit fragile, (as) they were last season in a certain period, but how they fought 10 against 11, a lot of players made a step up.

"We have to come back - the results since 2025 is not good, in terms of the Premier League and now today. But we have to look forward. We have four days for Wolves and after Galatasaray, to try to see what happens.

"We have to change the dynamic quick."

'Everything is going wrong'

City's only victories in 2026 have come in domestic cup ties against Exeter, of League One, and Newcastle.

Yet they were without 11 senior players in Norway through either injury, illness, suspension or ineligibility, but Guardiola scoffed at a suggestion his team was flat.

He said: "It was an incredible opportunity for us and the feeling is that everything (that can be) going wrong, is going (wrong) in many, many details. That is a fact and you have to try to change it.

"But the players are there, and we'll try.

"I do not agree," he added when asked about his side being flat. "We didn't have Jeremy [Doku] or Savinho or proper wingers and other departments we had many important players that aren't here and give us more consistency that we have, but I didn't have the feeling that today the team was not there.

"They are well organised, they force you to go outside and we don't have players to go one against one and make moments behind. In general, Bodo were really good and we congratulate them. We cannot say anything else."

Image: Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after letting in a goal against Bodo/Glimt

The scoreline actually flattered City, who were rocked by two quickfire first-half goals from Kasper Hogh and a stunning strike after the break by Jens Petter Hauge.

Rayan Cherki pulled one back but Rodri's dismissal for two bookings in quick succession just after the hour ended hopes of a fightback. City were fortunate not to concede again as Hogh had an effort disallowed and Hauge hit the woodwork.

Guardiola refused to criticise Rodri as he continued to struggle in what has been a difficult comeback season to date after suffering a serious knee injury last term.

He said: "It was a difficult situation. We lost the ball. We made a transition but they are fast and sometimes you react.

"It's little bit soft, the second one, but it is what it is."

Haaland apologises for 'embarassing' Bodo/Glimt defeat Erling Haaland has apologised to the Man City supporters, calling his side's 3-1 defeat at Bodo/Glimt "embarassing".



"I don't have the answers. I take full responsibility of not being able to score the goals I should do," Haaland told TNT Sports.



"I just apologise to everyone; every single Man City supporter and every single supporter that travelled today, because in the end it's embarrassing.



"Bodø they played some incredible football and in the end it's deserved. Honestly, I don't know what to say because I don't have the answers, and what I can say is sorry."

'Defeat damaging for City's confidence'

Tim Sherwood on Soccer Special:

"City are still in a good position in the Champions League league phase, but they have had a couple of opportunities now to put this to bed and be able to rest some players, not that they have too many to rest at the moment as they are struggling with a few injuries.

"But it has been a wonderful performance by Bodo/Glimt and it will go down in history as perhaps their best-ever performance.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It was impossible to believe [Rodri's red], he is an experienced player, someone we feel City cannot do without, he was average in the game, like many City players tonight, he has just come back from a cruciate, he is playing on astroturf, which is a strange decision to put him out there.

"And it looked like he was not happy and tried to get himself sent off - once he is on a yellow card, he knows full well that once he pulls the guy back, he is going to get another yellow. It was so soon after the first one, it was a horrendous decision from an experienced player and it gives the team absolutely zero chance after that to come back in this game in which they were struggling anyway.

"He will be suspended now for their next game and it has all gone wrong for City tonight, it really has, but they are still in a decent position to qualify automatically and I think they will still do it, but this is damaging for confidence."

Man City's miserable 2026... It was all looking so strong just a month ago. But since the turn of the year, Man City's form has nosedived and their record in league matches, Premier and Champions, now reads played five won none:



Jan 1: 0-0 draw at Sunderland in the Premier League.



Jan 4: 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea in the Premier League.



Jan 7: 1-1 draw at home to Brighton in the Premier League.



Jan 10: 10-1 win over Exeter in the FA Cup.



Jan 13: 2-0 win at Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.



Jan 17: 0-2 defeat at Manchester United in the Premier League.



Jan 20: 1-3 defeat at Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

Fixtures piling up for City...

As it stands, Man City are still fourth in the Champions League.

But their position in the top eight is now very vulnerable following tonight's shock defeat.

Were they to drop out of the top eight, and City's final group game is against Galatasaray next Wednesday, it would mean a double-header Champions League play-off and an ultra-congested February.

Here's how their fixture list in February could look if they finish out of the top eight:

February 1 - Tottenham (a), Premier League

- Tottenham (a), Premier League February 4 - Newcastle (h) - Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

- Newcastle (h) - Carabao Cup semi-final second leg February 7 - Liverpool (a), Premier League

- Liverpool (a), Premier League February 11 - Fulham (h), Premier League

- Fulham (h), Premier League February 14 - Salford - FA Cup fourth round

- Salford - FA Cup fourth round *February 17 or 18 - Play-off first leg, Champions League

- Play-off first leg, Champions League February 21 - Newcastle (h), Premier League

- Newcastle (h), Premier League *February 24 or 25 - Play-off second leg, Champions League

- Play-off second leg, Champions League February 28 - Leeds (a), Premier League

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Your views: 'Pep has run his race at City'

Can Guardiola turn tings around at Man City? He are a selection your views…

Marko: I think Pep has run his race, just like a few of the City players. He can't seem to adjust tactically these last few years.

James Jones: I don't think he can turn it around. It's game over. I think the players know he's leaving soon and have given up. Sad times ahead.

Glen: City's golden period is finally coming to an end. Too many changes over the last 12 months, half the players being reverted in positions they have never played before. Is Pep the GOAT? Probably. Unsackable? Never.

Charlesgalo05: Pep has run out of ideas. He keeps favouring players who are out of form and it's costing us big time.

Mike: We have top class players even without the injuries. Our problem is the tactics - slow build-ups give every opponent the chance to organise the solid defence, and then when we lose the ball they chip over us and have a clear run for goal. Pep should go - we've had the best of him.

Gaz15: He's looked drained this past 6 to 12 months. I think he will be gone by the end of the season, latest.

Daniel Wilde: I think Pep will turn it around at City and go on to win the Carabao and FA Cups, and hopefully Champions League.