Alisha Lehmann: Switzerland forward signs for Leicester City marking return to the Women's Super League

Leicester have completed the signing of Alisha Lehmann, marking the forward's return to the Women's Super League.

Lehmann, who last played in the WSL for Aston Villa before moving to Juventus in 2024, joins the club from FC Como on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 27-year-old spent six years in England's top tier, featuring for West Ham and Everton in addition to her most recent spell in the Midlands.

A season at Juventus followed, where she helped her side to a league and cup double.

"It feels amazing and I'm so happy to be here. It feels like a homecoming, coming back to England, and I'm really happy," the Switzerland international told Leicester's official channels.

"Leicester is an amazing club. I've seen the training ground and, of course, the stadium. They want to push women's football forward."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Baller League match between NDL FC and MVPs United

Since March 2025, Lehmann has been one of the more prominent head coaches at the Baller League, where she leads MVPs United alongside presenter Maya Jama.

MVPs United finished second from bottom in Baller League season two, which finished earlier this month.

Lehmann joins a Leicester side sitting ninth in the Women's Super League.