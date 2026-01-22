 Skip to content
Transfer

Alisha Lehmann: Switzerland forward signs for Leicester City marking return to the Women's Super League

Alisha Lehmann has penned a two-and-a-half year deal, meaning the Switzerland international will be at Leicester until at least the summer of 2028; former Aston Villa player Lehmann returns to the WSL after time at Juventus and FC Como

Thursday 22 January 2026 15:49, UK

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Leicester City Women unveil new signing Alisha Lehmann at the King Power Stadium on January 22, 2026 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)
Image: Alisha Lehmann has completed a return to the WSL in a move to Leicester CIty

Leicester have completed the signing of Alisha Lehmann, marking the forward's return to the Women's Super League.

Lehmann, who last played in the WSL for Aston Villa before moving to Juventus in 2024, joins the club from FC Como on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 27-year-old spent six years in England's top tier, featuring for West Ham and Everton in addition to her most recent spell in the Midlands.

A season at Juventus followed, where she helped her side to a league and cup double.

"It feels amazing and I'm so happy to be here. It feels like a homecoming, coming back to England, and I'm really happy," the Switzerland international told Leicester's official channels.

"Leicester is an amazing club. I've seen the training ground and, of course, the stadium. They want to push women's football forward."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Baller League match between NDL FC and MVPs United

Since March 2025, Lehmann has been one of the more prominent head coaches at the Baller League, where she leads MVPs United alongside presenter Maya Jama.

Also See:

MVPs United finished second from bottom in Baller League season two, which finished earlier this month.

Lehmann joins a Leicester side sitting ninth in the Women's Super League.

Play Super 6!
Play Super 6!

Super 6 have made a millionaire already this season, but could you be the next big winner? Enter the next round for free.

Around Sky

Upgrade to Sky Sports to watch more games than ever before

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract