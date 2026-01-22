Alisha Lehmann: Switzerland forward signs for Leicester City marking return to the Women's Super League
Alisha Lehmann has penned a two-and-a-half year deal, meaning the Switzerland international will be at Leicester until at least the summer of 2028; former Aston Villa player Lehmann returns to the WSL after time at Juventus and FC Como
Thursday 22 January 2026 15:49, UK
Leicester have completed the signing of Alisha Lehmann, marking the forward's return to the Women's Super League.
Lehmann, who last played in the WSL for Aston Villa before moving to Juventus in 2024, joins the club from FC Como on a two-and-a-half year deal.
The 27-year-old spent six years in England's top tier, featuring for West Ham and Everton in addition to her most recent spell in the Midlands.
A season at Juventus followed, where she helped her side to a league and cup double.
"It feels amazing and I'm so happy to be here. It feels like a homecoming, coming back to England, and I'm really happy," the Switzerland international told Leicester's official channels.
"Leicester is an amazing club. I've seen the training ground and, of course, the stadium. They want to push women's football forward."
Since March 2025, Lehmann has been one of the more prominent head coaches at the Baller League, where she leads MVPs United alongside presenter Maya Jama.
MVPs United finished second from bottom in Baller League season two, which finished earlier this month.
Lehmann joins a Leicester side sitting ninth in the Women's Super League.