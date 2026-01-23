WSL round-up: Man City's late win against London City extends lead at top as Liverpool get first league victory

Shaw late show gives City daylight at the top

Man City extended their lead at the top of the WSL to nine points after a hard-fought 2-1 win at London City Lionesses.

After Chelsea were beaten by Arsenal on Saturday, Andree Jeglertz and his team knew they had the perfect opportunity to open up a seemingly unassailable gap.

It began perfectly for them too as Kerolin scored in the 11th minute. It was a wonderfully weighted pass from Vivianne Miedema to find the Brazilian, who then sped through the middle before finishing.

But London City did not make life easy for their visitors. Izzy Goodwin twice hit the bar in the first half, and they dominated Man City for the first 20 minutes after the break.

They capitalised on that as Freya Godfrey equalised in the 68th minute. Kosovare Asllani found her teammate on the right of the box, with Godfrey chipping her effort over the goalkeeper from a tight angle in what was a superb finish.

It offered Man City a real test of their title credentials - and one they passed with flying colours when Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw won the game with only four minutes of normal time to play.

It was a scrambled effort that will concern no one of a Man City persuasion. The build came from the second phase after a corner, with Alex Greenwood's initial effort cleared off the line by her former Man City former teammate Alanna Kennedy.

But Shaw was lurking for the rebound, and poked home from close range before celebrating in front of the away end.

Liverpool late magic against Spurs secures first WSL win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Women's Super League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Mia Enderby netted twice in added time to give her Liverpool side their first win of the WSL season in a 2-0 victory over Spurs.

The 20-year old was the beneficiary of a chaotic goalline scramble after Tottenham failed to clear their lines adequately from a dangerous Ceri Holland corner, and sent the BrewDog stadium into bedlam when she finished her second in two minutes beautifully after an unfortunate Eveliina Summanen slip sent her through on goal.

The hosts were on top from the off. Alice Bergstrom hit the bar with a curling effort just two minutes in, but couldn't capitalise on a plethora of first-half chances as a lacklustre Spurs side struggled to cope with the Liverpool attack.

The second half continued in the same vein - Cornelia Kapocs failed to covert two gilt-edged chances on the hour mark after brilliant pullbacks from Ceri Holland, and the Reds saw a third golden opportunity scrambled off the line by Spurs goalkeeper Lize Kop.

The visitors looked to have escaped St Helens with a point after Holland's late free-kick rattled the post at the beginning of injury time, but Enderby's late double punished a performance that was described as 'not the standard of Tottenham Hotspur' by captain Bethany England.

While Liverpool remain bottom, their first win puts them one point off West Ham above the drop zone, as Tottenham drop to fifth after Man Utd's win against Aston Villa.

United thrash Villa with superb second-half performance

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Women's Super League clash between Aston Villa and Manchester United.

Three goals in eight second-half minutes got Man Utd back to winning ways in the WSL as they notched an impressive 4-1 win away at Aston Villa.

Goals from Elisabeth Terland, Jess Park, and Hanna Lundkvist followed Julia Zigiotte Olme's spectacular opener straight from a corner to punish a Villa side who unravelled in the second half.

The opening period, though, was much more evenly contested. Kirsty Hanson, who was a thorn in the side of her former club, buried a brilliant equaliser just two minutes after Zigiotte Olme's looping corner had opened the scoring, and Phallon Tullis-Joyce stopped Villa from taking the lead with a brilliant save from Maya Hikijata's curling effort.

United started the second half impressively and were rewarded for their fierce attacking play when substitute Terland's low drive was too powerful for Ellie Roebuck in the Villa goal.

The third and fourth followed shortly after - Park, who impressed throughout, slotted home after a long winding run and provided a brilliant assist for the overlapping Lundkvist as the new signing got in on the act to put the game to bed.

The result means Man Utd now sit one point off Arsenal in third, while Villa remain seventh after Brighton's win at Everton on Friday.

West Ham earn first WSL win under Guarino

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Women's Super League clash between Leicester City and West Ham.

West Ham earned their first WSL win under new boss Rita Guarino, beating Leicester 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Verena Hanshaw gave the Hammers the lead just after the half an hour, curling home a sublime free-kick into the top corner.

Despite chances for Leicester, West Ham doubled their lead through Shekiera Martinez in the second half. It was another wonderful finish as she strode forward before unleashing a shot from range that beat the goalkeeper.

Leicester handed a debut to new-signing Alisha Lehmann soon after and it looked like she might have scored too. However, it was Eva Nystrom who poked the ball into her own net ahead of Lehmann to earn a goal back for the Foxes.

But the Hammers held on for their first away win of the season in the WSL, and remain a point ahead of the bottom spot.