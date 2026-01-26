EFL stories: Wondergoals, Spurs kids & being signed six times by the same manager

Reyes Cleary on his 60-yard wondergoal

Reyes Cleary may have announced himself to the wider footballing public with his performance at Anfield in January, but he arrived in the consciousness of EFL fans in October after scoring from 60 yards.

It came for Barnsley in a draw with Bradford City, spotting the goalkeeper off his line and launching one in from 60 yards.

"A lot of people asked why I even shot," he tells Sky Sports. "I took a quick scan and didn't see much on, then noticed the goalkeeper was quite far off his line. I always back myself with long diagonal passes, so I thought, why not?

"I've tried from around the halfway line before, more in the opposition's half, but never really from my own half. If I ever see the 'keeper that far off his line, though, it's always worth a try.

"As soon as I hit it, I honestly thought it was going way over. You can see in the video I just start walking forward to set up a press because I think it's a goal kick.

"Then I saw the crowd behind the goal going crazy and realised it might actually go in. As soon as it did, I just sprinted off."

Reeco Hackett on the form spearheading Lincoln's charge

Cardiff City are leading the way in League One right now, but Lincoln City are hot on their heels.

Just four points behind them, the Imps have impressed in how they've pushed on in the promotion race, with their position being helped in large parts by the impressive form of Reeco Hackett. The attacking midfielder has 11 goal involvements in 23 starts so far this season.

"Statistically, it's probably my best season so far," he says. "I've picked up some strong numbers, especially over the last month or so. I'm feeling confident and I hope to keep that going for the rest of the season.

"I had a spell maybe two seasons ago where I was confident, playing well, and getting goals and assists. We ended just outside the play-offs then, and it feels similar to now. I'm just trying to stay fit and help the team keep picking up results."

Hackett will be hoping Lincoln don't fall away as they did in 2023/24.

"We started well and have grown throughout the season," he adds. "The team's improved a lot, and I think we've really got to grips with how the manager wants us to play.

"There's always confidence in the group that we know what we can do. It's about maintaining consistency. We've had strong spells before but sometimes dropped form over Christmas. This year, we've set a standard and just need to keep it going."

Sam Gale on his Gillingham breakthrough and the loan spells that shaped him

Sam Gale only turned 21 this season but he has become a mainstay in Gillingham's defence.

"I broke through midway through last season when the club wasn't in a great place, so it was a bit of a free hit," Gale recalls.

"This season, playing regularly and being trusted has felt really good. I've been more consistent than ever, and that's probably down to experience and getting used to League Two."

It has already been some journey for the defender, who spent time on loan at Sheppey United and Hastings United in the Isthmanian League, before a spell at Chelmsford City in the National League South.

"I was at Arsenal until I was 12, then joined Gillingham at 13. I've been here ever since," he says.

"Sheppey United was my first loan. that was my first real taste of men's football. Hastings was a big club at that level, and then Chelmsford City. Each spell taught me different things and helped me develop."

Tyrese Hall on the challenge of League Two and growing up at Spurs

Tyrese Hall is impressing in his first spell in senior football at Notts County on loan from Tottenham.

So far he has scored five goals and registered two assists in 22 appearances for County - 11 of which have been from the subs bench.

"It's been a challenge, but one I've enjoyed," the 20-year-old says. "It's very different to U21s football. more physical, more direct, but it's about adapting as quickly as possible.

"Playing League One and League Two teams [in the EFL Trophy] gave me a good idea of what to expect physically and tactically."

Hall also credits his time in the Spurs academy so far for helping his adjustment, as well as spells training with the first team in recent years.

"I've been there since I was eight," he says. "The facilities and support are incredible, and they really prepare you for stepping into senior football.

"You're training with players you're used to watching on TV. You just try to show what you're capable of and make an impression."

Harry Anderson on being signed six times by the Cowleys & a famous EFL win

Harry Anderson and the Cowley brothers? They just go well together.

"They've signed me six times now, so I must be doing something right!" Anderson says of his current boss Danny and his brother and assistant Nicky. "We know each other really well. I know what they demand every day and I play well under them."

Those spells include a loan to Braintree Town, two loans to Lincoln City, a permanent move to Lincoln City and a loan and then a permanent move to current club Colchester United.

"I'd had a tough time with injuries at Stevenage and never really got a rhythm," he says. "When they called in January, I couldn't get down here quick enough."

There have been some great times in there as well.

"Lincoln was huge," Anderson adds. "Winning three trophies in three years. Winning the National League, then at Wembley, then League Two the following season was unreal. Wembley especially was a special day for me and my family."

It may not have been the day that will live longest in Anderson's memory, however. That arguably came on a famous day at the end of the 2021/22 League Two season, when a 7-0 victory for Bristol Rovers over Scunthorpe secured a remarkable final-day promotion on goal difference.

"We had a really tough start to that season and it didn't look likely at all," he recalls. "At half-time we were a bit deflated, but then we scored early in the second half and suddenly it felt possible.

"Looking at the manager asking how many we needed, and him holding his fingers up - four, then three, then two. At that point we thought, we can actually do this. It was surreal."

