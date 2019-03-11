How data is used in the transfer market with Hankook Tyres

In the first episode of Behind the Beautiful Game, we find out how innovation and data are used to help professional football clubs sign players.

Hankook is at the forefront of tyre innovation and are always looking at ways to improve through technology, research and development; key concepts also used to help us understand how we interpret football and how players are recruited.

We talk to Ted Knutson, CEO of Statsbomb, to see how performance data is constantly been improved to evaluate players.

He told Sky Sports: "It's an evolving space. Data right now compared to ten years ago is completely different and it's uses are very different as well.

"We're into the moneyball era to get as much data as possible to help with player recruitment, team analysis and opposition scouting."

