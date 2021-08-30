Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Rangers, Hibs, Motherwell, St Mirren, Aberdeen & St Johnstone feature

Rangers secured bragging rights in the Old Firm as they earned a 1-0 win over fierce rivals Celtic on Sunday.

The defending champions have two players in the Scottish Premiership team of the week while St Mirren, Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Motherwell all feature too.

However, it is Hibernian who are the big winners as they head into the international break top of the table, following their 2-0 win over Livingston.

Image: Scottish Premiership Team of the Week - Matchday four

WhoScored.com take a look at the top performers from another exciting weekend in Scotland's top flight...

5. Jak Alnwick (St Mirren) - 8.11

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Paisley where St Mirren's Alnwick pulled off some fine saves against St Johnstone

St Mirren held St Johnstone to a 0-0 draw on Sunday and the home side have Jak Alnwick to thank for a solid rearguard showing. The goalkeeper put in a man-of-the-match shift as he made six saves in the stalemate to frustrate the visitors. In addition, Alnwick won two aerial duels as he returned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.11 at the SMISA Stadium.

4. Juhani Ojala (Motherwell) - 8.11

Tony Watt scored the decisive goal in Motherwell's 1-0 win over Dundee, but after his strike 10 minutes before the break, the 'Well stood firm to earn all three points. Despite having 40 per cent possession and conceding 15 shots, Motherwell secured a hard-fought three points. Juhani Ojala put in a solid performance at the heart of the backline as he won seven aerial duels, made 10 clearances, four interceptions and two tackles to land a WhoScored.com rating of 8.11.

3. Darren McGregor (Hibernian) - 8.51

Hibs are one of three teams heading into the international break unbeaten after their 2-0 win over Livingston. Centre-back Darren McGregor was dominant in the air, winning 16 aerial duels, a record in a Scottish Premiership match this season. On top of that, McGregor made four clearances, four tackles and one interception as the 36-year-old remained steadfast to help Hibs to a clean sheet and garner a WhoScored.com rating of 8.51.

2. Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen) - 8.95

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Pittodrie as Ramsay impressed for Aberdeen as they took on Ross County

Aberdeen pegged Ross County back late on in Sunday's 1-1 draw at the Pittodrie Stadium with Calvin Ramsay superb in the stalemate. Ramsay was desperately unlucky not to register an assist on home turf as he made 10 key passes in the draw, a record in a Scottish Premiership match since WhoScored.com started collecting data from 2020/21. In addition, the 18-year-old completed five dribbles in the clash as he features in the team of the week at right-back with a rating of 8.95.

1. Martin Boyle (Hibs) - 9.3

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch goals from Easter Road as Boyle scored for Hibernian

Martin Boyle maintained his record of scoring in every league match this season when he netted in Hibs' 2-0 win over Livingston. Boyle's goal was his fourth of the season as he hit the back of the net with one of three shots. The 28-year-old also completed 10 dribbles in the victory, a record in a Scottish Premiership match since the start of the 2020/21 season, and he could have had an assist too as he made three key passes. In all, Boyle was deserving of his man-of-the-match award as he came away from Saturday's victory with a WhoScored.com rating of 9.30.