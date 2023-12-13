Alessia Russo: How Arsenal's marquee summer signing is coming to the fore at perfect time

It was a case of when, not if, Alessia Russo would find her feet at Arsenal, and roughly five months into her Gunners tenure it looks as if we have honorary lift off.

Russo arrived at her new Emirates Stadium home on Sunday bright and beaming.

These are the kinds of games big players who enjoy the big occasion relish, and ultimately decide. The kinds of games that have the sway to define seasons.

Arsenal downed Chelsea, but more than that, did so by delivering a performance indicative of a side who are finally capable of challenging for top honours this term.

Chelsea's defence floundered, Arsenal's attack flourished - the Emma Hayes eyeroll from the Blues' dugout, caught expediently by the cameras, said it all. The significance of that result will be felt long beyond the weekend.

"That's as bad as I've seen us for a long time," the Chelsea manager commented post-match. "Us at our very worst."

Russo was the conductor, a thorn in the side of both Jess Carter and Maren Mjelde, who simply melted under the pressure of Arsenal's cutting football - treating a league-record crowd of 59,042 to one of their biggest results yet.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WSL match between Arsenal and Chelsea.

The manner of the defeat was painful for Hayes. The hurt was etched on her face throughout a difficult first half, which didn't get much better in the second, calling the fourth Chelsea goal conceded "mindless".

Russo will take that as a compliment because it meant her clever movement and change of pace, which initiated the foul from goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger at the cost of a penalty, did the damage she intended.

The run, the touch, the resulting spot-kick, which nestled in the bottom corner, were all deliberate and representative of why Arsenal pursued Russo in the first instance. This is the kind of instinctive, intuitive forward play that Jonas Eidevall's side have lacked in recent campaigns. The Midas touch when it matters most.

And now a level of familiarity exists between Russo and her co-conspirators, it's bearing more consistent fruit. It was actually Arsenal's third goal that served as the dispiriting blow to Chelsea's chances on Sunday; a wonderfully timed Russo run, found by Lia Walti, and a characteristic finish bent into the far corner. Thierry Henry-esque.

Kim Little and Victoria Pelova must also receive special mention for their command of central midfield, playing on the half-turn and picking pockets of space to drive in to before spotting an incisive opportunity to pass forwards. Tactically spot on.

Image: Alessia Russo scored Arsenal's third against Chelsea before half time

The last time Chelsea were beaten by a three-goal margin, or more, was back in December 2021 in European competition against Wolfsburg.

You have to journey back to October 2018 for the last time Chelsea were ravaged in league stakes - a 5-0 loss to Arsenal, incidentally the only season in the last seven years the Blues did not finish as WSL winners. An omen?

Well, the signs look much more positive for Arsenal, given where they were after an underwhelming start (losing to Liverpool and drawing with Man Utd).

This isn't a two-horse race, mind, as both Manchester clubs continue to keep pace at the top, but you do find yourself favouring the London sides as we approach the mid-season winter break - squad strength and depth factors here.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea’s Sam Kerr reminded some jubilant Arsenal fans who won the last four WSL titles. (Courtesy of @Leahjm0)

Russo's ability to cut through the noise, just like Sam Kerr does for Chelsea, forms another part of the framework behind that reasoning. Remember Russo wasn't signed for a big transfer fee, owing to Man United's misguided and ultimately flawed attempts to keep her, but she was signed with big hype. The pressure is similar.

A player as in demand as Russo, recruited for free, was a big coup for Arsenal but that was the easy part. The move felt well-matched, besides Russo isn't the type of character to get swept up in hysteria - she'd picked Arsenal well before the formal announcement was made public in early July. But how quickly could Eidevall integrate her?

Up until Sunday, that question was unanswered. We had seen glimpses of Russo sparkle in the first part of the season but a goal return of two in eight league starts hardly screams emphatic. Time to power up.

Image: Russo netted the winner for Arsenal against Aston Villa back in October

Arsenal spread their goals efficiently - 12 different players have made it onto the scoresheet at least once in all competitions - which eases the demand placed on the No 9, but Russo admirers still expect more. They desire ruthless Russo; England's enigmatic super sub from Euro 2022.

"She is probably the best finisher I have ever worked with," Eidevall told reporters before facing Chelsea, and on Sunday she demonstrated why.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The 24-year-old, beyond all her wonderful industry and endeavour, which should also be applauded, embodies a player who rises highest on the biggest stages. "We've got Lessi Russo," was sang the loudest, for the longest amount of time by the Emirates crowd, and the recipient indulged blissfully in the adulation. No arrogance, just appreciation.

"I think as far as Sundays go, it doesn't get much better than this," she said at full time. "The performance was incredible."

It's a tricky formula, nailing the chase to the WSL title, but with all their component parts so beautifully aligned Arsenal may well be closer than they've been in years to cracking the impossible code.

Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports Football on Saturday from 11.30am; kick-off 12pm