Do Premier League referees ever overrule the VAR? The data show it's rare - but it does happen

Sean Dyche no doubt spoke for many on Thursday night when asked for his view on referees being called to the pitch-side monitor to review decisions, simply asking: "What is the point?"

Dyche was understandably frustrated after seeing Dominic Calvert-Lewin dismissed for a tackle on Nathaniel Clyne in Everton's FA Cup third-round draw at Crystal Palace which referee Chris Kavanagh did not even deem worthy of a foul in real time.

But after Craig Pawson, the VAR, reviewed the images which showed Calvert-Lewin clipping Clyne's shin with his studs, Kavanagh was summoned to the monitor. After re-watching the incident multiple times, including in slow motion, a red card was issued. Everton have since appealed the decision.

"We all know the outcome - they're going to agree with everything they've been told," Everton manager Dyche said. "Why even bother?

"I'm a fan of VAR but I just don't get looking at the screen. It's beginning to test my patience."

Dyche added the chances of a referee sticking with their on-field decision are "miniscule" - and he is right. Of the 55 times referees have been advised to overturn their decisions in the Premier League this season, they've done so 54 times.

However, referees do occasionally stick to their guns...

Kavanagh rules in Calvert-Lewin's favour

Coincidentally, one of the few instances of referees turning down the VAR's advice happens to involve Kavanagh and Calvert-Lewin.

Back in February 2021, Everton wrapped up their first win at Anfield since 1999 when the striker was tripped by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the area, with the Toffees scoring the penalty to seal a 2-0 win.

Kavanagh adjudged Alexander-Arnold, who was already on the floor after sliding to attempt to block Calvert-Lewin's shot, to have tripped the Everton striker as he attempted to retrieve the rebound.

The on-field official was advised by Andre Marriner, the VAR, to review the incident at the monitor but quickly decided to stand by his decision.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp said: "The way VAR calls him over in a situation like that, then I think he is in doubt about the decision. But he needed only a second.

"He went there, watched from three or four yards, then turned and... penalty. He obviously saw something that all other people didn't see.

"Everybody tells me the same: 'How can it be a penalty?'."

Kelly penalised for 'ridiculous' handball

A second example came in Bournemouth's 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest in September last season, when Michael Oliver awarded the visitors a penalty for handball against Lloyd Kelly as he blocked Neco Williams' shot.

Kelly's arms were close to his body and he was turning away from the ball as he made the block, leading to Graham Scott, the VAR, to recommend an on-field review.

But Oliver eventually decided to stick to his original call, with Brennan Johnson scoring the penalty - although Bournemouth went on to win 3-2.

Gary O'Neil, Bournemouth's interim manager at the time, called the decision "harsh", adding: "If that is a pen, I feel like we're in a ridiculous place."

Leeds get away with Traore shirt pull

Leeds' 4-2 win at Wolves in March 2023 featured another example of Marriner seeing his advice being turned down while serving as the VAR.

Michael Salisbury, the on-field referee, allowed Rodrigo's goal to stand despite a clear shirt pull on Adama Traore by Marc Roca in the build-up.

Marriner believed the offence was enough to rule out Leeds' strike, but Salisbury disagreed as he stuck by one of a number of controversial decisions which led to tempers flaring between the benches followed by unused substitute Matheus Nunes being sent off.

Julen Lopetegui, Wolves' manager at the time, said of the shirt pull on Traore: "It was a very clear foul. I have seen the image. He is fouled very clearly."

Villa win leaves Palace with 'bitter taste'

The only example so far this season came in September, when Darren England handed Aston Villa a stoppage-time penalty for Chris Richards' tackle on Ollie Watkins in their win over Crystal Palace.

Richards made contact with both the ball and the Villa striker, prompting enough doubt over the decision for Robert Jones, the VAR, to call for England to review his decision.

But after a lengthy process, the referee backed his original call, allowing Douglas Luiz to convert the spot-kick and claim a dramatic victory.

Paddy McCarthy, who was standing in for Roy Hodgson as Palace boss, said: "The result just leaves a really bitter taste in our mouths.

"If it takes five minutes to make a decision, that tells you everything you need to know."