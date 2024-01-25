How many games could Liverpool play this season in the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup?

After securing their place in a record 14th Carabao Cup final, Liverpool could be set for another mammoth season - and still harbour hopes of winning a Quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp's side will take on Chelsea at Wembley - the third time they have met in the Carabao Cup final - on Sunday February 25 after seeing off Fulham over two legs.

Liverpool could repeat their feat from the 2021/22 season of reaching both domestic cup finals, with a fourth-round home game against Norwich in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The domestic Treble is also a possibility, with Liverpool five points clear at the top of the Premier League. However, champions Manchester City - who became the only English side to win all three major domestic trophies in a season in 2019 - are in second and have a game in hand.

Having finished fifth in the Premier League last year, the Champions League is not on Liverpool's agenda. But Klopp could still lead his side to European glory, with Liverpool the current favourites to win the Europa League after topping their group.

If Liverpool do reach all three available finals, they will play 63 games during the 2023/24 season. Their campaign would last 287 days, meaning a game would be played on average every 4.55 days.

But how does that compare historically? Well, since the Premier League reduced to 20 teams in 1995, only five sides have played more than 63 matches across all competitions in a season.

Chelsea top the table, having played a record 69 matches during 2012/13. Having won the Champions League and FA Cup the previous season, the Blues competed in the Community Shield, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Chelsea were also knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages but went on to win the Europa League, meaning they competed in eight competitions during a single campaign.

However, a 63-game season would match a total that Liverpool have reached on three occasions since 1995. In 2000/01, Gerard Houllier's side played 63 times as they won the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup.

Klopp has twice led Liverpool on 63-game campaigns - firstly in 2015/16, when they lost in the finals of the League Cup and Europa League, and then two years ago, when they won both domestic cups and lost in the Champions League final.

Liverpool set for crunch week?

Should Liverpool progress to the FA Cup and Europa League finals, they could be set for a titanic final week of their season.

Klopp's side could be competing for the title - or at least a place in the top four - when they host Wolves on the last day of the Premier League on Sunday May 19.

Liverpool would then head to Dublin - just a 140-mile hop across the Irish Sea from Anfield - for the Europa League final on Wednesday May 22.

They would then return to Wembley for the FA Cup final on Saturday May 25, meaning Liverpool could play the three biggest games of their season in the space of seven days.

Liverpool's potentially key dates