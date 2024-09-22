Man City 2-2 Arsenal: Kyle Walker, Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard at centre of three key decisions during Etihad epic

The showdown between title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal was an early-season epic. There were excellently executed goals but also decisions from the officials that defined the shape of the contest.

Here, we take a closer look at three big calls from referee Michael Oliver and his team which had an impact on the dramatic 2-2 draw between two of the Premier League's heavyweights…

Why did play restart for Arsenal equaliser with Walker out of position after speaking to the ref?

Arsenal were in delirium. Man City were incensed. The home side's early opener through Erling Haaland was levelled out by a stunning strike from Riccardo Calafiori - but Arsenal's break down the left was helped by Kyle Walker being out of position when the visitors took a free-kick.

City's captain Walker, along with Arsenal skipper-for-the-day Bukayo Saka, had been called over by referee Oliver. As Walker jogged back to his right-back position, issuing instructions to his team-mates, Arsenal were allowed to take the free-kick - some distance from where the initial foul took place.

Walker instantly waved at referee Oliver to show he hadn't yet returned to his position. Arsenal played on. The ball was eventually laid back to Calafiori, who bent in a super shot.

Pep Guardiola kicked his chair in the Man City dugout in anger.

"They're complaining the free-kick is taken before Walker can get back to his spot," said Sky Sports' Gary Neville on co-commentary. "We also think it was taken away from where it was awarded. That's why City are annoyed.

"[Walker is saying to the ref] 'You pulled me out of position and you've not let me get back'.

"I'd be annoyed."

Speaking afterwards Guardiola told Sky Sports: "I was [angry] with Kyle. But Kyle was right. The referee asked him to come to talk to him with the other ones. When that happens, some players have to be questionable and they have to adjust the back four, but he didn't have time.

"When the referee said: 'come and talk to me' make sure we leave him to come back into the position, because next time, we're not going to talk to them.

"He explained what I explained right now. It's not a problem with Kyle."

Doku not booked for delaying restart

Arsenal fans are still unhappy about Declan Rice receiving a second yellow card against Brighton before the international break for kicking the ball away and delaying the restart from a free-kick. At the time they highlighted another incident of delaying a restart by Joao Pedro in the same game as an example of the inconsistent application of the rule.

Unsurprisingly, then, the travelling supporters at the Etihad made their frustration heard when Jeremy Doku escaped a caution for kicking the ball away on the halfway line when Arsenal were given a free-kick. The Belgian claimed he had tried to pass it to an Arsenal player and that explanation seemed to be accepted by ref Oliver - but that was an excuse the Sky Sports pundits weren't buying.

Ironically, Leandro Trossard picked up his first booking of the match in the next phase of play for tugging back Savinho.

"He's under a bit of pressure here, England's top referee Michael Oliver," said Neville. "It's getting hot out there."

Trossard sent off after delaying restart

It was de ja vu for Arsenal fans when Trossard followed in Rice's footsteps and became the second Gunners player this season to be sent off for kicking the ball away to delay a restart and receiving a second yellow card.

In truth, he could easily have been shown a second yellow for his barge on Bernardo Silva before he launched the ball after the whistle blew.

"Arteta has put his jumper over his head. I don't think he can complain," said Neville. "It's a foul. He barges Bernardo Silva and then he wellies the ball away. The reason we know he's heard the whistle is he half pulls away [as he's kicking the ball]."

But Arteta did have complaints. "It's the second time it has happened in five games. It's really, really worrying," Arteta said to Sky Sports. "Anyone who has played football [can see] it's less than a second. Less than a second."

Arsenal fans may have also thought back to another call by Oliver from last season which caused plenty of debate at the time.

"After the game you might hear Trossard's sending off being compared to an incident in a game between these two last season," said Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher.

"Mateo Kovacic was very lucky to avoid a second booking for a tackle on Martin Odegaard.

"The referee that day was Michael Oliver."