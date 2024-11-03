Premier League hits and misses: Dominic Solanke gets his rewards as Man Utd finishing woes continue

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Tottenham and Aston Villa

After 473 minutes without a goal, a barren run dating back to the end of September, Dominic Solanke only needed four minutes to turn one into two. His quick-fire double was crucial as Tottenham came from behind to beat top-four rivals Aston Villa 4-1.

His first was beautifully-taken as he latched onto Dejan Kulusevski's pass to lift a delicate finish over Emiliano Martinez. For his second, he was in the right place at the right time following a turnover to meet Richarlison's low cross with a powerful strike from close range.

The goals delighted Ange Postecoglou, but the Spurs boss has consistently talked up the importance of his all-round contribution to the side and that was his message again.

"Just unbelievable," he said of Solanke's work-rate in the game, this display coming only a few days after a similarly industrious performance in the Carabao Cup win over Manchester City.

His effort was evident throughout as he hounded and harried Villa defenders and it was reflected in Premier League tracking data which showed he made 36 high-intensity sprints - the second-highest total by any player in a Premier League game all season.

"I'm sure he loves the fact that he can score a couple of goals," added Postecoglou. "But even if he didn't, I can't speak highly enough of what he's contributing to our team. Long may it continue because with him playing that way, he just makes us a better team."

Nick Wright

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham's Heung-Min Son and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers were angered by their substitutions during the game

Aston Villa's loss at Tottenham was Unai Emery's first taste of defeat in the Premier League since mid-September. Since the Villans lost to Arsenal in the third game of the season they have since gone seven games without defeat.

However, another loss to a north London side may be the product of an emerging trend for Villa that may be cause for some concern.

The Spurs defeat means of the three meetings with the traditional big six this season Villa are yet to win, their only point coming against Manchester United. Villa have also only scored one goal in those fixtures. Emery's side have also one win in four games against teams that finished in last season's top 10.

The Spaniard was adamant after the Spurs game that the first target remains a top-seven finish.

"We have been consistent until today," Emery told press.

"But we will need more. It's not enough, but we are still in the top-seven positions and this is the first objective we can try to keep. I am not really worried about the result because it could happen, with how the match was going."

However, within the fact that Villa have growing issues against some of the top sides they've impressed in the Champions League, sitting top of the table with a 100% record after three games, conceding none in their return to the competition after over four decades.

Emery isn't worried about their form, and given their season so far there have been real positives. However, the Spurs defeat has to form some warning for a side who have growing ambitions.

William Bitibiri