Man City: Pep Guardiola's side face Tottenham and Liverpool in season-defining run of fixtures

"I won't give up, that's for sure," said Pep Guardiola prior to his Manchester City side suffering their fourth defeat in a row against Brighton and Hove Albion before the international break.

It was a tone that has rarely been associated with the City boss since arriving in English football back in 2016, but this is new-found territory for him.

This run of four games is the longest stretch he has gone without a win across his managerial career - and it is not set to get any easier.

City's immediate fixture list in the Premier League is one of the hardest and it could not arrive at a worse time, as Guardiola's side continue to struggle with injuries and confidence.

City's run of fixtures

A defeat to Tottenham kick-started the hysteria, as goals from Timo Werner and Pape Matar Sarr caused City to crash out of the Carabao Cup.

They will now be tasked with addressing this slump against Ange Postecoglou's team, live on Sky Sports, once domestic action returns on November 23.

Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur Saturday 23rd November 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

A blockbuster clash against league leaders Liverpool, also live on Sky Sports, will follow shortly after and Guardiola will hope to have the likes of Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias and John Stones back for that game on December 1.

City will then host Nottingham Forest, who have been one of the stand-out storylines across the early stages of the season given their impressive start, at the Etihad Stadium on December 4.

Man City's next five Premier League fixtures November 23: Tottenham (h) - live on Sky Sports

December 1: Liverpool (a) - live on Sky Sports

December 4: Nottingham Forest (h)

December 7: Crystal Palace (a)

December 15: Man Utd (h), live on Sky Sports

A trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace three days later (December 7) looks the easiest fixture on paper, although the Eagles have caused City problems in recent years.

This of course includes the shock 2-0 victory away from home back in 2021, which will likely linger in the mind of the City boss if his side are in need of a win when the fixture arrives.

Finally, they will finish in dramatic fashion by hosting Ruben Amorim, who will have been in the job over a month by December 15, and Manchester United - live on Sky Sports.

Their rivals are currently an unknown entity but the fear of losing the derby will only mount more pressure on addressing their poor form before a fixture of this magnitude comes around.

The importance of this run laid bare

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In terms of league position, City's run is only the eighth-hardest fixture list during the next five games.

However, this does not take into account the club also balancing Champions League matches against Feyenoord (November 26) and Juventus (December 11), as well as the added pressure that will compound with each fixture.

Image: Biggest point gaps between the leaders and eventual champions after 11 games

Tottenham, Feyenoord and Liverpool all carry huge importance for City and it is not beyond the realms of possibility that this losing streak extends to seven games before facing Forest.

Liverpool face Southampton in their first fixture after the break and if they go on to secure all three points and City lose their first game back, it would equal the largest points gap that has ever been overcome by Premier League champions after 11 games.

Image: Man City's run of fixtures in the Premier League compared to Liverpool and Arsenal

If that margin is stretched to 11 points after facing the Reds, the situation would be teetering on untenable.

Why are City struggling?

Injuries, injuries and injuries.

Winger Jeremy Doku has joined a growing list of key players currently sidelined.

Rodri is the biggest absence but in Grealish, Stones, Dias and Oscar Bobb, Guardiola is lacking crucial depth that he can call upon from the bench.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Only Everton have made less substitutions than City's tally of 35 so far this season, which could highlight why the squad are currently faltering given their lack of fresh legs.

Guardiola has begun to lean on young prospects more frequently, such as 19-year-old Jahmai Simpson-Pusey who has started the last two games in the absence of his injured stars, and might need to do so regularly in the future.

Replacing Rodri

One player that will not be returning in the near future is Rodri.

"Now the seasons are getting longer and the [FIFA Club] World Cup ends on July 13, I have in mind to return this year, as a challenge," said Rodri, speaking on COPE.

"I've already started walking and I'm feeling better than I thought."

Image: Manchester City with and without Rodri this season

Despite the positive update, if City are to address their current issues, they need to find someone who can fill the void left by Rodri in midfield immediately.

Mateo Kovacic and Ilkay Gundogan have been used in the holding role during the run of defeats and alternative candidates may now be considered.

Stones has previously been utilised in midfield and if he is fully fit, could be a viable option to add more protection to the back four.