League One and League Two: Teams of the Season so far!
Who have been the stars of League One and Two? Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Stowell select their Teams of the Season so far; every League One and League Two side is playing live on Sky Sports+ and the Sky Sports app on Tuesday and Wednesday night
Monday 2 December 2024 11:00, UK
- 👉 Give the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast a follow to listen to Simeon Gholam and David Stowell picking their League One and League Two teams of the season so far
League One (4-2-1-3)
Goalkeeper: Joe Whitworth (Exeter)
Whitworth has caught more crosses than any other goalkeeper in League One.
Right-back: Ryan Barnett (Wycombe)
Barnett has more assists than any other player in League One.
- All you need to know - Streaming Sky Sports with NOW | Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW
- Download the Sky Sports App to watch every Sky Sports+ game
- Live EFL on Sky Sports+ & how to watch | Get more EFL to your phone with WhatsApp
Centre-back: Paudie O'Connor (Lincoln)
O'Connor has the most headed clearances and aerial duels won in League One.
Centre-back: Max Cleworth (Wrexham)
Cleworth has scored more goals (four) than any other defender in League One.
Trending
- Ref Watch LIVE! Saints disallowed goal, Arsenal penalties analysed
- Can Liverpool be caught? Neville assesses Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City hopes
- Transfer Centre LIVE! PSG in talks to sign Salah on a free
- 'I lost all respect' - Verstappen slams Russell after Qatar confrontation
- Hits and misses: Rashford transformed under Amorim
- Salah: Contract situation is in my head | Sturridge: Show him the money!
- Papers: PSG offer Chelsea surprise swap deal for Nkunku
- Rashford and Zirkzee give Amorim perfect PL start at Old Trafford
- Man Utd latest: Fernandes suffers injury scare during Everton win
- Kompany gives Kane injury update: 'You can't replace him'
Left-back: Daniel Harvie (Wycombe)
Harvie has won possession more times in the defensive third than any other left-back in League One.
Centre midfield: Lee Evans (Blackpool)
Evans has created more chances than any player in League One.
Centre midfield: Ben Wiles (Huddersfield)
No central midfielder has scored more League One goals than Wiles (five).
Attacking midfield: Tomoki Iwata (Birmingham)
Iwata has scored the most goals (four) from outside the box in League One this season.
Right wing: Kwame Poku (Peterborough)
Poku has 15 goal involvements (10 goals, five assists), more than any player in League One.
Left wing: Louie Barry (Stockport)
Barry has scored 13 goals, the most in League One.
Striker: Richard Kone (Wycombe)
Kone has had the most touches in the opposition box of any player in League One (86).
Manager: Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe)
League Two (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Alex Bass (Notts County)
Bass has made the most saves in League Two.
Right-back: Ryan Cooney (Crewe)
Cooney has scored the most big chances of any defender in League Two.
Centre-back: Mickey Demetriou (Crewe)
Demetriou has won the most aerial duels of any defender in League Two.
Centre-back: Anthony O'Connor (Harrogate)
O'Connor has completed more clearances (172) than any player in League Two.
Left-back: Joe Tomlinson (MK Dons)
Tomlinson has had more shots on target than any other left-back or left wing-back in League Two.
Centre midfield: Dan Crowley (Notts County)
Crowley has completed the most final-third passes of any player in League Two.
Centre midfield: Alex Gilbey (MK Dons)
Gilbey has scored the most goals from open play of any player in League Two (seven).
Right wing: Luke Molyneux (Doncaster)
Molyneux has completed the most fast breaks and won the most possession in the attacking third in League Two.
Left wing: James Berry (Chesterfield)
Berry has scored the most goals of any winger in League Two (seven).
Striker: Andy Cook (Bradford)
Cook is the joint-top scorer in League Two this season with nine goals.
Striker: Nathan Lowe (Walsall)
Lowe has scored eight goals and got three assists, the most goal involvements (11) of any player in League Two.
Manager: Darren Moore (Port Vale)
Midweek League One and Two: ALL live on Sky Sports+ and the Sky Sports app
Tuesday December 3 (7.45pm kick-offs unless stated)
- L1: Bolton vs Mansfield, Charlton vs Crawley, Exeter vs Wycombe, Leyton Orient vs Bristol Rovers, Rotherham vs Lincoln, Stevenage vs Northampton, Wrexham vs Barnsley, Huddersfield vs Wigan (8pm - also on Sky Sports Football), Reading vs Cambridge (8pm)
- L2: AFC Wimbledon vs Newport, Bradford vs Barrow, Cheltenham vs Port Vale, Colchester vs Swindon, Grimsby vs Accrington, MK Dons vs Chesterfield, Salford vs Harrogate, Tranmere vs Morecambe, Walsall vs Notts County
Wednesday December 4 (All 7.45pm kick-offs)
- L1: Birmingham vs Stockport, Peterborough vs Burton, Shrewsbury vs Blackpool
- L2: Bromley vs Gillingham, Fleetwood vs Doncaster