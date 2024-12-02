Matt Bloomfield: The Wycombe manager leading the interlopers against League One giants

Whether they have spent eight-figure sums on players, have global followings or have played in Europe in the not-too-distant past, it is fair to say there are some giants in League One this season.

But it is 'Little Wycombe', as Gareth Ainsworth used to call them, currently leading the way. Since losing their opening two games to Wrexham and Birmingham this season, they are unbeaten in 14 - winning their last eight on the spin.

It has been a dizzying run of form. But manager Matt Bloomfield - successor to Ainsworth - is trying to stay grounded.

"Let's not make any bones about it, Birmingham will win the league," he tells Sky Sports. "They've recruited incredibly well, they've got a manager who plays an incredible style of football and philosophy, and they're backed by a huge stadium full of supporters.

"We're really pleased with our work and we're fortunate to have put a group together that I believe in. But we have to be realistic.

"We've got a budget for a top-10 finish so that's what we're aiming to do. To be sitting in this position is very pleasing for us."

Perhaps he is trying to downplay expectation, which has built rapidly at Adams Park in recent weeks. The form has been incredible, the football revelatory and the never-say-die attitude summed up by their last-ditch win over Mansfield in their most recent game.

Cue wild celebrations.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wycombe Wanderers' Luke Leahy scored in the 93rd minute against Mansfield Town, sparking wild celebrations

Followed by another dose of realism from the man at the helm of it all.

"Football is never linear," he adds. "It always comes with peaks and troughs. We need to keep our feet on the ground."

Bloomfield, now 40, spent nearly two decades as a player at Wycombe, and a very large chunk of that was spent under Ainsworth.

The two remain close friends. But Bloomfield admits he was initially reluctant to take the job and replace the man who had led the Chairboys to unprecedented heights. Ainsworth had taken the club from the base of League Two and, in 2020, into the Championship for the first time in the history of the club.

"He's someone I think a great deal of, and I did always say I'd never follow him because of how tough a task it would be," he says.

"I'm only two years into my managerial career. I'm still trying to evolve and improve. I'm really lucky to be at a club with great staff and with supporters that mean a great deal to me.

Image: Bloomfield played under Gareth Ainsworth for years at Wycombe

"I wanted to retain that energy and intensity that Wycombe has always been associated with, but also trying to put a bit of my own stamp on things."

He is certainly doing just that. The playing style has evolved massively under Bloomfield's tenure. It is probably for the best, mind. Trying to copy Ainsworth's unique character, style and dress sense - the man plays guitar and is in a band after all - would be impossible for anyone.

"The guy after him was always going to have a tough spell, and following in those footsteps in those cowboy boots was never going to be easy," says Bloomfield. "He brought unprecedented success over such a long period of time.

"But once the opportunity arose, I was obviously never going to say no. And now I hope I'm doing him proud."

There are some things he also wouldn't dream of attempting to replicate...

"I'm tone deaf and definitely can't play any musical instruments!" he says with a smile. "We're completely different personalities in some ways but in others we share very similar values - especially in how we try and live our lives and treat others.

"I'm never going to try and copy him because no one could."

Image: Bloomfield as captain helped take Wycombe into the Championship in 2020

One thing Bloomfield and all managers share, however, is a dedication and commitment to the job. It is consuming, 24/7 and it is often hard to switch off from it.

I even asked him whether he was able to enjoy the last few minutes of their trip to Stockport earlier in the season, when they were 5-0 up with 13 minutes to go.

"I'm not sure I'm great at relaxing, if I'm honest," he says. "I don't think you can ever relax as a manager. There are pitfalls that come with being too relaxed. You can't underestimate any opposition and a game can turn on its head at any moment.

"But if we get a few goals ahead and reach stoppage time, then maybe then you can start to try and enjoy the moment!"

If Wycombe can continue the way they are right now, Bloomfield might just start enjoying himself. But only, probably, at the end of the season.