Conor Gallagher at Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone impressed by midfielder but debut season now in the balance

You may have seen the footage. Conor Gallagher, on as a substitute, tears into one tackle during stoppage-time then launches into a second. Diego Simeone roars his approval from the dugout. The Estadio Metropolitano erupts, the response visceral.

Those final moments in the 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at the start of March are likely to define Gallagher's first season with Atletico Madrid every bit as much as his record-breaking goal 27 seconds into the derby against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

It resonated. He had been likened to a pit bull when introduced to the home crowd following his summer arrival from Chelsea. Viewed as a natural fit for Simeone's side, Gallagher was seen as embodying the core principles of the club's combative coach.

Image: Conor Gallagher's intensity on the pitch has been a good fit for Diego Simeone

But five games on from that tackle and Atletico's season is in the balance. They have not won since. Out of the Champions League after a penalty shootout defeat to their great rivals, a run of draws have left them adrift in what had been a promising title challenge.

The second leg of their Copa del Rey tie against Barcelona - nicely poised after an epic 4-4 draw in Catalonia - is the opportunity now. It needs to be seized if Simeone is to deliver a trophy this season and Gallagher is to have something to show for his efforts.

The midfielder has still done well even as results have gone against Atletico. That goal against Real Madrid was notable not just for its quickness. It was the first by an Englishman in the Madrid derby. He has since provided an assist against Barcelona.

Gallagher ranks in the top 50 players in LaLiga for possession won in both the defensive third and the middle third of the pitch. And yet, only striker Alexander Sorloth among the Atletico squad has a shot when one-on-one with the goalkeeper more often than him.

That highlights his ability to impact the game in both boxes - a trademark trait - but this has been no more than a qualified success. The partnership between Pablo Barrios and Rodrigo De Paul has regularly seen him forced to the left wing, played out of position.

Image: Conor Gallagher's minutes by position in the Champions League for Atletico Madrid

Few understand the demands of playing for Atletico better than Diego Godin. Asked by Sky Sports to share his verdict on the England international's debut campaign, the club legend says: "I think that Conor Gallagher is going through a period of adaptation."

Godin explains: "We know that he has come to a new country, a new language, and he has also got to adapt to the style of play that Simeone is looking for. But, in general, I would say that all great players have required a period of adaptation at Atletico."

Diego Costa exploded in his third season. More recently, De Paul has gone from being booed to becoming a fan favourite. "They always end up becoming really important players. I am sure that Gallagher is going to be important for Atletico," adds Godin.

"He is not starting every match but that does not mean he is not important. Simeone's philosophy has always been that what matters is not that players amass a huge number of minutes but to ensure that the minutes they do play are of maximum quality."

Image: Diego Godin is an Atletico Madrid legend having been a rock under Diego Simeone

That is particularly the case with Gallagher, a player whose presence on the pitch only makes sense when he is operating at full intensity. On the ball, he is a tidy distributor of the ball. Off it, whether bursting into the box or pressing the opponent, he can be elite.

Simeone recognised that, impressed from the opening training sessions. Gallagher was not even born when his coach won the double as an Atletico midfielder but he too sensed a kindred spirit, someone who could elevate his game, make him feel wanted.

Kieran Trippier, a title winner under Simeone at Atletico, reassured him that it was a perfect fit and that the language barrier need not be a stumbling block in terms of forging that connection. Godin provides a telling insight too. There is more to Simeone.

Image: Conor Gallagher celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Real Madrid

"Cholo Simeone is a very intense trainer but he also decompresses. He is not always that serious, that intense. You can see that he is very passionate every time his team is on the pitch, following it from the sidelines, but there are times when he tones it down.

"He is jovial. He likes to tell jokes and he likes to relax. In my time, we also used to meet up away from the matches, away from the stadium. He would invite us around his home for a meal. We would meet up strolling out, walking the dog, taking our kids to school.

"It is like any job, it does not matter where you work, sometimes things can become too tense. If there is too much pressure, things break, so you have to take a step back, take the pressure off. You need to be able to enjoy those moments when you can relax."

Perhaps it is one of the secrets of Simeone's longevity. Next year will mark a decade and a half in the job. And despite the suspicion that he is unyielding, Atletico have evolved. "The Atletico of today is not the same as the Atletico team of a decade ago," says Godin.

"The team play in a different way today to when I was playing in the team. The players today are different. All of these different players have different qualities. But Cholo has that ability to stay in the job for many years and just continue reinventing himself.

"But knowing Cholo, he is always going to demand that players give as much as they can and are 100 per cent switched on. He is never going to negotiate on that. On the pitch, he will always try to ensure that his teams are really well connected at all times.

"The results speak for themselves, look at what he has achieved, and I think he is continuing to do this very, very well. He understands the club perfectly. He understands what Atletico is all about and what Atletico needs at all times. I think that is the key."

When Simeone turns to the crowd, yelling for them to up the noise after the latest Gallagher tackle, maybe he understands that his Atletico team needs their English midfielder too. Win against Barcelona and the Copa del Rey final awaits them both.