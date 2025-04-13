Liverpool need a succession plan despite title as Chelsea's striker woe continues - Premier League hits and misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool’s match against West Ham in the Premier League

On 86 minutes, the reasons why Virgil van Dijk may not be worth his imminent new contract were clear. A third high-profile error in three games showed the emerging weaknesses in the 33-year-old.

Three minutes later, the reasons why the Liverpool captain did were back on show. His commanding header, response to a setback and willingness to never give up have summarised this title charge for Liverpool.

It summed up the pattern of a tricky game for Liverpool. In the first half, you saw the benefits of Mohamed Salah getting his new contract - he showed the confident verve of the league's best player, with his glorious assist cementing one of, if not the best, individual season ever.

The second half, however, Salah touched the ball just six times - highlighting how they should not always rely on his output, no matter how mercurial a talent he is.

Image: Mohamed Salah's touch map against West Ham

Liverpool will be champions in comfortable fashion, with two out of their three key players retained after nearly losing them.

But just like the right-back, left-back and possibly defensive midfield areas - just because there is success on the pitch and on the contract negotiation table, it does not mean a succession plan is not needed.

Sam Blitz

After a fortnight of sunshine, rain finally fell in west London on Sunday just before Jadon Sancho celebrated the end of his own drought by firing in what he says is one of the best goals of his career to rescue a point for Chelsea against relegation-threatened Ipswich. It was his first strike since early December and he took it brilliantly.

But the wait goes on for Chelsea's key forwards Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson - it's now 14 games without a goal for Palmer and 11 for Jackson. They had 11 shots between them here without success - many during the home side's dominant start to the game.

But they failed to grab the initiative for their side, Ipswich struck twice on the break, and in the end Chelsea were scrambling. They ultimately dropped valuable points in the race for the Champions League spots.

Chelsea may have ended up with two goals to their name - Axel Tuanzebe also turned into his own goal from Noni Madueke's cross - but it's now 55 shots taken across their past two Premier League games and a lack of cutting edge and confidence in the final third is costing them badly.

Palmer and Jackson were the driving force for Chelsea in the first half of this season but they're blunt right now and Chelsea are suffering as a result.

Peter Smith

Spurs' dismal season hit another new low at Molineux with mistake after mistake in the 4-2 defeat at Wolves.

A 17th league defeat of the season is unacceptable and 15th-placed Spurs are now in real danger of their lowest Premier League finish (15th in 1994).

Only the current bottom three clubs - Southampton (26), Leicester (22) and Ipswich (19) - have lost more Premier League games than Tottenham this season.

Things are actually worsening under boss Ange Postecoglou, whose future surely rests on Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg at Eintracht Frankfurt.

His team selection at Wolves, which saw him make six changes, was a reflection of the importance of the game in Germany.

Spurs will need to cut out the dreadful errors which cost them in the West Midlands if they are to have any chance of keeping their Europa League dream alive.

Postecoglou's date with destiny awaits at Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday.

Declan Olley

When the news broke of Lewis Hall being ruled out of the season, it looked like one of those irreplaceable situations. Hall's rampaging runs down the left flank and his chemistry with Anthony Gordon had been one of Newcastle's best attacking weapons.

But no-one need have worried. Newcastle may have a better player in that position anyway judging by how Tino Livramento has slotted in from right-back.

Since switching across, the Toon have won all four games, including the Carabao Cup final over Liverpool, and Livramento has offered them such security and ability on the ball.

He was at it again in this win over Manchester United, moving into such dangerous positions with the ball, and it was his break down the line that provided the pre-assist for the Harvey Barnes goal that put Newcastle 2-1 up.

Livramento is showing what a special talent he is.

Lewis Jones

There was a lot to like about Ipswich's performance at Chelsea on Sunday - but perhaps this was something of a snapshot of their season. Ipswich have lost more points from winning positions (27) than any other side in the Premier League and after going 2-0 up at Stamford Bridge they will feel they missed out on the chance to land a special result.

George Hirst was excellent in place of the injured Liam Delap for the first 70 minutes, playing a part in both goals. Julio Enciso and Ben Johnson combined - with the help of some good play from Jack Clarke - to hurt Chelsea. Meanwhile at the back, Alex Palmer pulled off several outstanding saves.

But despite all of their efforts, Ipswich came up a little short, ultimately lacking the quality to get the result over the line. With the gap to fourth-bottom Wolves opening even further, relegation is a near certainty. Survival, like trying to do the double over Chelsea this term, is a Bridge too far.

Peter Smith

You worried for West Ham after the first half. Mohamed Salah was controlling the game and it looked like Liverpool would cruise to victory, scoring several in the process.

However, after the restart different teams emerged. West Ham were the ones asking questions of the defence at Anfield and the hosts were the team cowering away from the halfway line.

Image: West Ham's attacking struggles highlighted in the Premier League

There is just one missing piece to the puzzle for West Ham. If it was not for the lapse in concentration between Andy Robertson and Virgil Van Dijk, they wouldn't have scored this afternoon.

That highlights their problems in front of goal. It's still early days in Graham Potter's reign but the first area he needs to address in the transfer window this summer is blatantly obvious.

Patrick Rowe

Vitor Pereira will not win the Premier League manager of the year award but if he had arrived at Wolves in the summer rather than just before Christmas, then who knows? Nine points from 16 games when he arrived, the next 16 have yielded 26 points.

Had Wolves done this well in the previous period, they would be in the race for Champions League qualification, in other words. As it is, the supporters can content themselves with four wins in a row for the first time in the top division since 1972.

Pereira's team had too much for Tottenham, running out deserved 4-2 winners at Molineux. The Portuguese has got so much right since he came in, turning Wolves into a much more physical and aggressive outfit, thriving in the 3-4-2-1 formation he favours.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, the player of the match against Spurs, is back in his preferred wing-back role. Matt Doherty has been repurposed as a right-sided centre-back and the signing of Emmanuel Agbadou has transformed the whole feel of Wolves' defence.

Ahead of them, Andre and Joao Gomes are starring in midfield and the forwards are working hard ahead of them. Pereira even got the man-management right this week - sticking with the side that had delivered rather than rushing back Matheus Cunha.

Managing the Brazilian has not been straightforward. Banned when he arrived, another suspension has since followed, a contract signing and continued talk of a summer exit. Even this week, Cunha became involved in an unnecessary online spat with supporters.

Pereira shrewdly kept him on the bench, introduced him to cheers, saw him score the fourth goal, and then praised the player in the press conference after the game. "Like everybody, like me, he needs the energy of love," explained the colourful coach.

His Wolves are no longer looking behind them at those in the relegation spots but ahead of them and could conceivably finish as high as 13th if they maintain this form between now and the end of the season. The love at Molineux is all for Pereira right now.

Adam Bate