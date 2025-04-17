Arsenal: Declan Rice joins the elite with masterclass against Real Madrid in Champions League

"We got him half price," sing the Arsenal fans about Declan Rice, their £105m bargain. They might just have a point. Rice's performances against Real Madrid have confirmed his place among the elite.

"He has been decisive in the tie," said his manager, Mikel Arteta, after the midfielder's standout role in Arsenal's impressive Champions League quarter-final triumph.

It was his fantastic free-kicks last week at the Emirates which set Arsenal on their way to the final four. It was his leadership which saw them navigate the intensity of the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

The past week will go down as a coming-of-age moment for the 26-year-old. His talent, drive and authority on the pitch have long been celebrated - hence the huge fee Arsenal paid West Ham for him in 2023. But his all-round game has gone to another level since that switch and appears to still be on a rapid rise.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth is joined by Nick Wright as they dissect Arsenal's performance after dumping Real Madrid out of the Champions League quarter-finals with a win at the Santiago Bernabeu

"I knew when I signed this club was on an upward trajectory," Rice said after his central role in the 5-1 aggregate win. Arsenal's decision-makers rightly thought the same way about him.

"This club is going to do some special things over the next few years," added the man who will be at the heart of that success to come.

Image: Declan Rice's stats are among the best for midfielders in Europe's top five leagues

With the hype of a Remontada fired up by all connected to Real Madrid, Arsenal faced a huge test of character in the Spanish capital. Rice stood up to the challenge.

He had the most touches of any Arsenal player. The most accurate passes. The most interceptions. The joint-most tackles. The joint-most chances created.

This was the do-it-all midfielder doing it from box-to-box on the big stage.

Image: Declan Rice's stats against Real Madrid

His running battle with Jude Bellingham was fierce, fiery and perhaps vital to the contest as a whole. The two England powerhouses piled into their head-to-head in the middle of the Bernabeu.

The scrap took them to the sidelines, where at one point they tangled and looked like they might square up. Instead, they turned away, ready to go again. Two gladiators at the home of the Galacticos. Not long after, Rice was chasing down Bellingham in the Arsenal box and sliding in - precision amid the chaos of this clash.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of the best fan recreations of Declan Rice's free-kicks against Real Madrid

The sight of Rice breaking through midfield with the ball at his feet is becoming a familiar one. It was his drive that led to Arsenal's goal in the Premier League at the weekend. Kylian Mbappe twisted an ankle trying to stop a similar surge. As Real Madrid found out, this is a player hard to hold down.

Image: Declan Rice is only second to Villarreal's Alex Baena for big chances created by top-five league midfielders this season

Of course, those two had met in a key moment earlier in the game, when Mbappe went down tamely as Rice marked him from a free-kick. There was panic and disbelief on Rice's face as he protested his innocence. A VAR check eventually led to a rightful reprieve. But it was a reminder Arsenal had to be street-smart against the title holders.

Image: Kylian Mbappe goes to ground after tussling with Declan Rice but VAR recommended the referee overturn his penalty award

When Thomas Partey fell into the trap late in the game, shoving wind-up merchant Antonio Rudiger and earning a yellow which will see him suspended for the first leg of the semi, Rice barked at his midfield colleague to sharpen up. It was a demonstration of the demands he puts on those around him.

It's not just what Rice does in or out of possession. The intangibles increase his value to this group. Arteta praised the tone he'd set around the camp throughout the build-up and in the heat of the moment. He is Arsenal's standard-setter.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"He lifted the team in many moments and turned the game in our favour, and that's what you need, players to step up and have a big contribution," said his head coach.

How much is a player who can do that worth? Priceless.