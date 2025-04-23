Frank Lampard on Sir Alex Ferguson, uncle Harry Redknapp and Coventry's play-off hopes

Frank Lampard sat down with the Sky Sports One on One podcast to discuss Sir Alex Ferguson, his uncle Harry Redknapp and Coventry's play-off hopes.

On relationships with Sir Alex, Uncle Harry and other managers...

I've been fortunate enough through my long career to have certain relationships with some really top managers and people in the game.

I'm talking Harry Redknapp, who's my uncle, but he's got amazing experience of the game. Sir Alex Ferguson has always been amazing with me. In the few times that we've crossed paths, he's one of these managers that will always send you a message or something.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the One on One podcast, Frank Lampard shares how managers support each other and compares having time off as a player and a manager

He supports every manager, not just me. Roy Hodgson, Gareth Southgate, Thomas Frank. I could go on.

A lot of the top managers are very happy to have the support system, because they understand the demands of the job and they understand that it's not easy.

It's nice as a manager to take advice or ideas from someone who has walked in those shoes.

When you've done that, they can tell you so many things you might not know. So I try and rely on that when I can.

The experienced managers can have a thousand stories. They've been there and done it, so they can offer that advice.

I'm the same - if any manager wants to come and see what we do here at the training ground, I'm very open with that. I think the most confident and the best are generally like that.

Thomas Frank, for instance. He invites me to the training ground and Pep Guardiola is the same. Pep is the best so you'd think he'd be consumed with everything he's got going on. But he'll sit down for an hour and chat about football.

I really respect that. I hope that, if I can ever be like that, that's what I would aspire to.

On Coventry's play-off hopes...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Boyhood Coventry City fan Jamie Paterson was the local hero as his stunning volley in the closing stages of the game sent boss Frank Lampard and the home fans wild

We've been here five months together and I've enjoyed pretty much everything.

The work has been good. Clubs like Coventry are always about the people and everyone has been so welcoming from the beginning - the staff, the fans, the people behind the scenes.

The players have worked really well, they're a really good group. It's quite a young squad but there's a lot of personality there.

There has been a lot of work behind the scenes but we've also gone in the right direction results-wise.

It's not been perfect, it never is. But we're in a position now where we have an opportunity to make the play-offs. From where I came in, that's good steps forward.

From my time at Derby, I understand the demands of the Championship - the different styles, the amount of games, and now this critical moment when you're trying to chase something.

We did that with Derby when we managed to make the play-offs. Every situation is different but it's good to know the feeling of what the league is.