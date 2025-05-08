Premier League predictions, odds and best bets: Aston Villa set for statement win at Bournemouth

Our betting expert Jones Knows unleashes his insight and angles across the Premier League and thinks Aston Villa are a cracking bet to beat Bournemouth.

Fulham vs Everton, Saturday 3pm

Fulham have had a strange season.

Marco Silva has got the maximum out of this squad but they've left so many points on the table against the lesser teams in the Premier League. They've won just four of their 13 games against teams in the bottom seven, which makes them easy to swerve here at 11/10 with Sky Bet.

When it comes to the reliability factor, Everton aren't great shakes either, racking up a Premier League high of 15 draws this season. The record for draws in a 38-game season is 17 and they may take one step closer to that in this one.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Ipswich vs Brentford, Saturday 3pm

No Premier League team has won more away points (19) or scored more away goals (18) than Brentford in 2025.

Thomas Frank's side are brimming with confidence and cohesion, and have only lost on one of their last nine Premier League away days.

This is an obvious opportunity for them to stretch that run further and keep up hope of an eighth-place finish, which would be enough for a Conference League spot if Manchester City win the FA Cup. Can they be trusted at such short odds at 4/6 with Sky Bet?

I'd rather play a bigger price and just back Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo both to record a goal or an assist, where you can get 11/8 with Sky Bet. If you calculate their goal involvements this season then Mbeumo and Wissa have 45 between them. A phenomenal record.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-3

Southampton vs Manchester City, Saturday 3pm

If Southampton can only generate 0.5 worth of expected goals and allow Leicester to beat them to nil then what chance have they got facing a footballing machine like City? Saints remain the lowest scorers in the English leagues with just 25 goals, and City's defence has developed a snarl in recent weeks. It's much more secure, with the Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol axis impressing.

Man City to win to nil is 11/10 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-2

Wolves vs Brighton, Saturday 3pm

The player-to-be-fouled market offered by Sky Bet is quickly becoming one of my favourite markets. There is lots of value to be had there if you can find the right match-up or latch onto a developing fouls trend in the market that has gone unnoticed by the traders.

The player on my radar here is Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke. He's been fouled 15 times in his last nine starts and has been fouled in every single one of those games.

So those backing him to be fouled one or more times in the last nine games have landed nine winners - a 100 per cent strike rate. His fouls lines are extra juicy here based on his direct opponent in Jorgen Strand Larsen, as the centre forward is a big fouls-committed merchant, making 19 in his last eight games.

Van Hecke is 13/8 with Sky Bet to be fouled two or more times.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, Saturday 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Bournemouth have won just one of their last six Premier League home games and the underlying numbers have followed suit in terms of decline. Over the first nine home games this season, their expected-goals data was working at 1.96 per 90, but over the last six, it's down to 1.29. Meanwhile, their expected-goals-against data has taken a whack too. That's gone from 0.9 per 90 to 1.68 per 90 in the last six home games.

The blueprint to stop Bournemouth is something Unai Emery has been implementing against Andoni raola before Iraola-ball was even a thing in the UK - since the Villa boss was manager of Villarreal, in fact. He knows exactly how Bournemouth are going to set up and he's going to implement his plan to stop them - like he has done in every meeting with Iraola before.

Emery has won three and drawn two of the five meetings between the pair. He can lead Villa to an important win at 17/10 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Aston Villa to win (17/10 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Chelsea, Sunday 12pm

Lots being on the line, added to two teams who know how to mix it, means this should be a full-blooded affair. They've already played one another twice this season and there's been 15 cards shown in total, so there is spice potential.

Enzo Fernandez's price stands out on picking up a booking based on his likely match-up with Bruno Guimaraes in central areas. It's Brazil vs Argentina in there and Bruno is a foul-drawing master, having been responsible for getting 34 players booked since the start of last season. A huge figure.

Fernandez's cards data away from home recently is very appealing too - he's been carded in six of his last nine away games.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Enzo Fernandez to be carded (2/1 with Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester, Sunday 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest are ridiculously short in the betting here at 1/3 with Sky Bet, even against a team like Leicester, when you factor in what is on the line and the expectation on the home side to win the game. It's something they've not coped with at home, losing to both Everton and Brentford in front of a very nervy crowd.

So at the prices, Forest have to be taken on here, but I want to chase a bigger price in Jamie Vardy to score and be carded at 18/1 with Sky Bet.

Vardy will be relishing this occasion.

Image: Jamie Vardy poses with the numerous trophies he has won during his time at Leicester

He needs just one goal to reach 200 for Leicester and you can see him doing it at the City Ground, with perhaps a prepared shirt underneath celebrating the milestone.

He's in the shop window too, isn't he? Strikers don't come more motivated when trying to play for a next contract so he's going to be doing his upmost to grab the limelight.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Jamie Vardy to score and to be carded (18/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace, Sunday 2.15pm

"Who cares if we've struggled in the league?" beamed Ange Postecoglou after going to the Arctic Circle and getting the job done in impressive fashion on Thursday night. Judging by his words, it will be another rest and rotate job for this one in what could be a very low-key game up against another team with a huge fixture on the horizon.

Oliver Glasner seems a little more convinced about keeping the rhythm of his team together in the build-up to that Wembley final and it's easy to see why the market favours them here at 29/20 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

Manchester United vs West Ham, Sunday 2.15pm

The one constant this season in a bang average West Ham side has been Jarrod Bowen's attacking output.

He will have been disappointed not to have kicked on in terms of improving last year's numbers but a per-90 average of 0.59 goal involvements is still something to be proud of playing for a team who could finish 17th in the Premier League. Bowen has four goal involvements in his last three games and is 11/8 with Sky Bet to grab another.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

Liverpool vs Arsenal, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Arsenal have scored 17 goals fewer and recorded 20.7 expected goals fewer than Liverpool in the Premier League this season. That has held them back and has proven costly across all their major trophy hunts this season. Just look at that first 10 minutes at PSG.

They were sensational in every department, apart from the most important one - putting the ball in the net.

One player that may start doing that more next season is Declan Rice, who remains very attractive in the goalscorer markets based on his new position playing in the No 8 role. In his 54 starts in that position, he's managed to score 12 goals. Those numbers make the 20/1 first goalscorer price with Sky Bet look a little wild.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

Jones Knows' best bets...

1pt double on: Aston Villa to win & Enzo Fernandez to be carded (7/1 with Sky Bet)

1pt on: Jamie Vardy to score & to be carded (18/1 with Sky Bet)

P+L = +8.97