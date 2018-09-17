Premier League team of the weekend: James Milner, Marko Arnautovic and Eden Hazard

Ryan Fraser celebrates scoring for Bournemouth against Leicester

Who stood out over the weekend in the Premier League?

Former England defender Stuart Pearce picked his best XI from the latest round of matches of the 2018/19 season.

Read on to see who Pearce picked and then make your own selection...

Pearce's Premier League team of the weekend

Pearce went for Ben Foster in between the sticks for his performance for Watford in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Vicarage Road. He gets the nod ahead of his opposite man from Saturday, David de Gea.

"Foster has been fantastic so far this season," Pearce told Sky Sports News. "He's been a great signing for Watford and I think he made a couple of crucial saves in the game that really kept his side in it. It was really tight between him and De Gea. It was the game I was at and I think Foster made the better saves and more of them."

Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson are named in Pearce's back four for their displays against Tottenham at Wembley, while the former England defender picked two players out of position for the final two defensive positions.

James Milner and Declan Rice both played in midfield for Liverpool and West Ham respectively at the weekend but Pearce has squeezed them into his side at the back.

Pearce thinks James Milner is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League

"Both Milner and Rice played in midfield for their respective teams," he said. "For me, Milner is arguably the best pound-for-pound midfielder in the Premier League. He's low maintenance, a great professional, you name it he ticks all the boxes and he finds his way into the team all the time. He's even played left-back for Liverpool but is now playing in midfield as one of a three. He's an incredible player.

"The reason why West Ham haven't played particularly well this season is because they've been too loose in midfield. Rice and Obiang played in the central roles on Sunday and were fantastic. Rice has a great future in front of him and needs the games now."

"Van Dijk and Robertson from Liverpool both contributed in nullifying Harry Kane," he added. "Van Dijk did so with his pace and the ball lands on his head in the box. He gives that extra dimension. Robertson gives the energy going up and down the wing. He's been a fantastic acquisition, especially when they play so narrow with three in midfield and three up front. It gives him plenty of space to drive forward."

Meanwhile, Pearce has gone for two holding midfielders in Fernandinho and Marouane Fellaini.

Marouane Fellaini had a hand in both Man Utd's goals against Watford

"With all the talent around him, Fernandinho is one of those players that doesn't catch the eye but he was outstanding against Fulham. He gives them a real solid base to play from.

"Fellaini is an ugly duckling of a footballer in many ways. He polarises opinion with some Manchester United fans but I'll tell you what, he heads the ball in both boxes. He assisted on both goals and stopped the ball going into Troy Denney. He did everything his manager asked him to do. I thought he had an outstanding game."

In attack, Pearce has gone for an exciting looking three behind the striker with Chelsea's hat-trick hero Eden Hazard the standout name alongside Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser. They are behind West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic, who was excellent in his side's 3-1 win at Everton on Renault Super Sunday.

Stuart Pearce named Eden Hazard in his Premier league team of the week

"A hat-trick for Chelsea against Cardiff says it all for Hazard," Pearce said. "Without him Chelsea lose a hell of a lot in regards to what they are trying to achieve. I thought it took Bernardo Silva a little while to settle into the Premier League. Now he's found his feet and we are seeing the best of him. He can find a pass and he holds onto the ball brilliantly. Fraser's a jinky little winger. He grabbed a couple of goals and had a real impact on the game at the weekend.

"Up front, Romelu Lukaku played well and so did a couple of others but Arnautovic is so important for West Ham. He scored a goal, created a goal and he was a threat in behind with his pace. His hold up play is also very good."

