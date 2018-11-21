Bobby Madley wants to restart referee career in Norway

Bobby Madley is aiming to resume his career as a referee in Norway

Former Premier League referee Bobby Madley has spoken of his desire to resume his career in Norwegian football.

Sky Sports News understands the 32-year-old was sacked by the Premier League in August after sending an inappropriate message on social media featuring a picture of a disabled man.

After the image was seen by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, he was informed that his contract would be terminated.

Speaking to Norwegian media outlet, NRK, Madley said: "I would love to referee in Eliteserien (Norway's top-flight) at some point, but I have to work hard and prove I am trust worthy first. It's only fair.

"I have an agreement with the Premier League, which means I cannot discuss the details of it (departure). But I can say that much of which was written in the media was false, and that was disappointing and hurtful."

Madley officiated 91 matches in the Premier League

Norwegian referee supervisor Terje Hauge has revealed a plan to have Madley in place as a referee before the start of the 2019 season in March, although the division is yet to be decided.

Madley added: "My preparation has already started (to be a referee in Norway).

"I have seen many Elites series games on television in recent months, and the standard of the referees is very high. Norway has more referees who I'm sure could be referees in the Premier League.

"I'm sure all Norwegian referees want to referee in the Elite series. But, just because I was a referee in the Premier League, does not make me better than any other referee in Norway and it gives me no right to go to the top level."

Madley had officiated 91 matches in the Premier League since 2013 and also took charge of last season's Community Shield at Wembley.