Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Sky Sports Six-a-Side Elite Players Report

Sky Sports Six a Side - Bournemouth v Arsenal

This Sunday's Sky Sports Six-a-Side match-up sees Unai Emery's Arsenal travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth, live on Super Sunday.

Arsenal went on a run which saw them win 11 games in a row in all competitions earlier this season, mounting a charge for the top-four in the process, with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang firing on all cylinders.

The hosts have lost their last two matches, to Manchester United and Newcastle respectively, but remained in sixth place despite that, which is credit to how well they have started the season.

All four of these players possess a point-pulling power and can tally up a hefty haul from this match. Take a look at the contenders and pick your Sky Sports Six-a-Side team.

Callum Wilson

The Cherries' frontman is fresh off the back of scoring on his England debut against the USA at Wembley and a dream start to his international career.

His Premier League form earned him a call-up from Gareth Southgate. Wilson has been involved in 10 goals in 12 games for Bournemouth, with six goals and four assists.

Wilson also has 21 successful aerial duels to his name, more than double of any contesting Elite Player in question, lining him up as the potential front runner of choice come this Sunday, registering a 46.5 selection percentage thus far.

Ryan Fraser

Another player in fine form with his international side is Ryan Fraser, who scored one goal and created three in Scotland's crucial Nations League victories against Albania and Israel.

Domestically, the Scot has been superb for Eddie Howe's men, making six goals and chipping in with three himself, which is part of the reason why he brags the highest points total out of the Elite Players.

Where Fraser earns most of his points are through chances created, making a total of 33, which is only bettered by one player in the Premier League - Willian - making the Bournemouth winger a leading candidate for Sky Sports Six-a-Side players to choose as their Elite Player.

Lucas Torreira

The holding midfielder has racked up 460 successful passes already this season, which equates to 280 Sky Sports Six-a-Side points, almost double the closest Elite Player, proving he is a reliable source of points.

The Uruguay international has attained well over a quarter of his points from making 12 tackles, 20 interceptions and earning 56 points from winning fouls, all highlighting Torreira as an all-rounder in regards to making you a valuable haul from the full 90.

He could prove the unique option for Elite Player choice, as only 5.4 per cent of Sky Sports Six-a-Side players have backed the Arsenal midfielder to impress.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

The Gunners playmaker has two goals and one assist to his name in only six starts this season, appearing nine times altogether, yet he is one goal from matching his tally for Manchester United and Arsenal last year combined.

The Armenian may not have hit top gear yet under Unai Emery, but his recent international form has been impressive, recording a goal and four assists in his last three UEFA Nations League fixtures, with the Emirates faithful keen on bringing that form into domestic football.

Mkhitaryan has created nine chances for team-mates this year, which has accumulated 63 of his 364.5 Six-a-Side points, implying there is more to come from him in the coming weeks.

Fourth against sixth. Four Elite Players. One choice. Who will make your Sky Sports Six-a-Side team?