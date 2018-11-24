West Ham 0-4 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side stay top

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win against West Ham to stay top of the Premier League and keep their unbeaten start intact.

Pep Guardiola's team put in a ruthless display at the London Stadium and victory was as good as confirmed in the first half thanks to strikes from David Silva (11), Raheem Sterling (19) and Leroy Sane (34).

Sane (90+3) rounded off an emphatic victory deep into stoppage time as City, who made it eight wins out of eight in all competitions, stayed two points clear of Liverpool, who beat Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road, at the top of the Premier League.

For Manuel Pellegrini, his first meeting against his former side did not go to plan as West Ham stay 13th, four points ahead of the relegation zone.

Silva sent City on their way with his fourth goal in as many games as Sterling's cross deflected off Arthur Masuaku and into the path of the Spaniard, who had a simple finish to beat Lukasz Fabianski from close range.

Player ratings West Ham: Fabianski (7), Zabaleta (6), Balbuena (6), Diop (7), Masuaku (4), Obiang (6), Rice (7), Diangana (6), Anderson (6), Arnautovic (7), Antonio (7).



Subs: Cresswell (7), Hernandez (6), Perez (5).



Manchester City: Ederson (7), Walker (7), Otamendi (7), Laporte (7), Delph (7), Fernandinho (7), Gundogan (7), Silva (8), Sane (8), Aguero (6), Sterling (7).



Subs: Foden (6), Mahrez (6), Jesus (6).



Man of the match: Leroy Sane.

West Ham did threaten in attack but they lacked a cutting edge in front of goal as Marko Arnautovic and Michail Antonio wasted two good opportunities.

They were made to pay when Sane burst past Pablo Zabaleta before driving the ball across goal for Sterling to tap in from close range.

David Silva puts Manchester City ahead at West Ham

Sane himself added the third after being picked out by Sterling's cross. The German showed great composure in front of goal, feinting to shoot to take Fabian Balbuena out of the game before beating Fabianski from close range.

Sterling went close to adding his second of the afternoon shortly after the break but Fabianski produced a fine block to deny the England international.

Team news Manuel Pellegrini made two changes from the West Ham side that drew 1-1 at Huddersfield.Arthur Masuaku came in for the Aaron Cresswell while Michail Antonio replaced the suspended Robert Snodgrass. Andy Carroll was named on the bench after returning from injury but there was no place for Jack Wilshere.



Pep Guardiola made four changes from the Man City side that beat Manchester United 3-1 before the international break. John Stones and Riyad Mahrez dropped to the bench, while Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva weren’t in the matchday squad. They were replaced in the starting line-up by Nicolas Otamendi, Fabian Delph, Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane.

At the other end, West Ham's poor finishing continued as Antonio, who was sent clean through by substitute Javier Hernandez, saw his shot clip the outside of the post.

There were worrying signs for West Ham as Arnautovic limped off in injury time, leaving West Ham a man short for the final few minutes.

And there was still time for City, who have now scored 17 goals in only four visits to Stratford, to add a fourth, Sane striking from close range to round off another comprehensive win in east London.

Opta stats

Manchester City became the second non-London club to win six consecutive top-flight games in the capital after Portsmouth did so between 1950 and 1951.

West Ham have lost all four of their meetings with Man City at the London Stadium in all competitions, scoring just once and conceding 17.

Man City are only the second team to score 4+ goals in three consecutive Premier League away games against the same opponent, after Chelsea at Bolton (2009-2011).

Guardiola's side are unbeaten in their last 19 Premier League games (W16 D3), conceding just eight goals in this run.

Sterling has had a hand in more Premier League goals at the London Stadium than any other visiting player (6 - 1 goal, 5 assists).

Silva has been involved in more goals against West Ham in all competitions than he has against any other opponent for the club (10 - 6 goals, 4 assists). Silva has scored in four consecutive competitive appearances for Man City for the first time.

Man of the match - Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane celebrates scoring Manchester City's third goal with Kyle Walker

Sane continued his fine form with another brilliant performance for Manchester City.

The German returned from the international break full of confidence after scoring his first goal for his country in Germany's 3-0 win over Russia and he grabbed his second in the 2-2 draw with the Netherlands a few days later.

And he picked up in the Premier League where he'd left off on the international stage, scoring twice and setting up Sterling for City's second in what was a scintillating display.

What's next?

Manchester City travel to Lyon in the Champions League on Tuesday (8pm) before hosting Bournemouth in the Premier League next Saturday (3pm).

West Ham are back in action next Saturday when they travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle in the Premier League (3pm).