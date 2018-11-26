WATCH & VOTE: Best Premier League own goals

2:50 After Jefferson Lerma's extraordinary own goal against Arsenal, we've picked out the best ever own goals in the Premier League. After Jefferson Lerma's extraordinary own goal against Arsenal, we've picked out the best ever own goals in the Premier League.

Jefferson Lerma scored a remarkable volleyed own goal during Bournemouth's 2-1 defeat against Arsenal but how does it compare to some of the Premier League's best own goals?

Lerma produced a finish any top Premier League striker would have been proud of on Renault Super Sunday, volleying a Sead Kolasinac cross past Asmir Begovic from just inside his own penalty area.

The Colombian international is not the first player to turn the ball into his own net in extraordinary style! We've come up with a list of 10 of the best own goals in Premier League history.

Sky Sports' very own Jamie Carragher, who scored seven own goals during his Premier League career, features as does Chelsea defender Gary Cahill and Manchester United's Phil Jones.

Frank Sinclair, David Wetherall, Peter Enckleman and Tony Popovic also feature.

Watch the own goals by hitting play on the video at the top of the page and vote for your favourite below...