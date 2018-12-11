WATCH & VOTE: Premier League goals of the week
Mohamed Salah, Heung-Min Son and Lucas Torreira strikes included
By Sky Sports Football
Last Updated: 11/12/18 9:52am
There were plenty of goals in the Premier League over the weekend with some wonderful strikes in the mix, and you can vote for your favourite!
Mohamed Salah scored a brilliant hat-trick as Liverpool secured a 4-0 win at Bournemouth. His third goal makes our list as he beat Steve Cook in a foot race before rounding Asmir Begovic twice and poking home nonchalantly for his 10th league goal of the season.
Lucas Torreira's late overhead kick gave Arsenal a hard-fought 1-0 win over Huddersfield and extended their unbeaten run to 21 games, while Ashley Young's terrific opener sent Manchester United on their way to ending a four-game winless run in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 victory over bottom-club Fulham.
At the London Stadium, Felipe Anderson and Robert Snodgrass were on the scoresheet as West Ham secured a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace. Both goals are included on our shortlist.
Heung-Min Son sent Tottenham on their way to a 2-0 win at Leicester City right on the stroke of half-time with a brilliant curled effort from the edge of the penalty area and our final entry is Lucas Digne's stunning 96th-minute free-kick to rescue a point for Everton against Watford on Monday Night Football.
Hit play on the video above to see each goal and vote for your favourite below!