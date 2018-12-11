WATCH & VOTE: Premier League goals of the week

3:14 Watch a selection of the best goals from matchday 16 in the Premier League, including Digne's delightful free-kick, Felipe Anderson's curler and more! Watch a selection of the best goals from matchday 16 in the Premier League, including Digne's delightful free-kick, Felipe Anderson's curler and more!

There were plenty of goals in the Premier League over the weekend with some wonderful strikes in the mix, and you can vote for your favourite!

Mohamed Salah scored a brilliant hat-trick as Liverpool secured a 4-0 win at Bournemouth. His third goal makes our list as he beat Steve Cook in a foot race before rounding Asmir Begovic twice and poking home nonchalantly for his 10th league goal of the season.

Lucas Torreira's late overhead kick gave Arsenal a hard-fought 1-0 win over Huddersfield and extended their unbeaten run to 21 games, while Ashley Young's terrific opener sent Manchester United on their way to ending a four-game winless run in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 victory over bottom-club Fulham.

At the London Stadium, Felipe Anderson and Robert Snodgrass were on the scoresheet as West Ham secured a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace. Both goals are included on our shortlist.

Heung-Min Son sent Tottenham on their way to a 2-0 win at Leicester City right on the stroke of half-time with a brilliant curled effort from the edge of the penalty area and our final entry is Lucas Digne's stunning 96th-minute free-kick to rescue a point for Everton against Watford on Monday Night Football.

Hit play on the video above to see each goal and vote for your favourite below!