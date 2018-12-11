Rainbow Laces stories told in Premier League short films series

Fans in the Rookery End at Vicarage Road unveiled a rainbow tifo before the Watford vs Manchester City clash last week

"The display was incredible… I've never seen anything like it."

Last week, Watford fans produced one of the most iconic images of the Rainbow Laces campaign - a huge rainbow flag mosaic in the Rookery End at Vicarage Road, as the players took to the field for the Premier League clash at home to Manchester City.

Through global TV coverage of the match, the tifo was seen around the world, helping to send the campaign's message - that sport and football is "everyone's game" - to many more communities.

Now, in one of a series of short films produced by the Premier League, the co-founder of the fans' group that organised the display has explained more about its creation.

Callum Jewell, who was inspired to set up Proud Hornets by seeing other LGBT football supporters groups established across the country, enlisted the help of the club and also The 1881, the movement of core Watford fans that co-ordinates passionate vocal and visible support on the terraces.

The result was a powerful symbol of inclusion, and a moment that Callum says he is unlikely to ever forget.

1:00 Watford fans from the Proud Hornets and The 1881 groups worked with the club to create the rainbow tifo Watford fans from the Proud Hornets and The 1881 groups worked with the club to create the rainbow tifo

Also featuring in the Premier League's Rainbow Laces series was John Harper, who is the chairman, manager and captain of Newcastle Panthers. The LGBT-inclusive team has been celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2018, and continues to grow through support from the Newcastle United Foundation.

In June, John spoke to Sky Sports about the importance of having LGBT-friendly environments where fostering inclusion is as important as the football. In his short film, he describes how the Panthers are now benefitting greatly from a closer connection to their local professional club.

2:02 The Newcastle Panthers have received coaching and assistance in recent months from the Newcastle United Foundation The Newcastle Panthers have received coaching and assistance in recent months from the Newcastle United Foundation

Natasha has been a loyal West Ham fan since she was "a very young child" - the club has played a huge role in her life. Feeling part of the Hammers family has been particularly cherished by Natasha during her struggles with gender dysphoria.

She's a member of LGBT fans group Pride of Irons, and in her short film she explains how "going to West Ham helps... Football has the power to bring people together".

1:57 Natasha has faced difficulties in her life through being transgender, but her support for West Ham has never waned Natasha has faced difficulties in her life through being transgender, but her support for West Ham has never waned

Completing the series of films is an allies' tale. Huddersfield's Denmark international defender Mathias Jorgensen - better known as 'Zanka' - explains why he wears Rainbow Laces, and why he is passionate about the campaign.

Joining Zanka in the film is Terriers legend and club ambassador Andy Booth, who is a patron of Proud Terriers, Huddersfield's LGBT fans group.

1:53 Zanka has been one of the most vocal Premier League players on the importance of the Rainbow Laces campaign Zanka has been one of the most vocal Premier League players on the importance of the Rainbow Laces campaign

For more on the Premier League's support of the Rainbow Laces campaign, click here.

Sky Sports is a member of TeamPride and supports Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.

Contact us at Sky Sports if you'd like to share a story to help raise awareness around LGBT inclusion.