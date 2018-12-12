Premier League ticket prices fall on average to £31

Manchester City won the Premier League last season

The average price of a Premier League ticket has fallen to £31, while the majority of fans pay less than £30 for their seat, a study has found.

In addition, only three per cent of supporters pay more than £60 for their ticket, while more than a quarter of away tickets are purchased at £26 or less.

The average cost of an away ticket is £28, although some are available for as little as £5.

The figures have been collated by the Premier League, who say they have conducted a "comprehensive study into Premier League club ticket prices".

Richard Scudamore, executive chairman of the Premier League, welcomed the fall in average ticket prices

Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore said: "The hard work of clubs to fill their grounds combined with the loyalty of fans has led to record attendances across the Premier League, with stadium utilisation at 96 per cent for four consecutive seasons.

"Clubs have a range of ticket prices and there is some excellent value on offer.

"We hope this study will help inform people of the range of prices available, provide some facts on what the majority of Premier League club fans are paying, and encourage new fans to consider attending a game for the first time."

While the average cost of a Premier League ticket falling is good news for supporters, they have not dropped by much. The average cost of a ticket last season was £32.