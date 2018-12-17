2:41 Highlights from West Ham's 2-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League Highlights from West Ham's 2-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League

Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games as the top four all won, along with Wolves, Newcastle, Watford, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Southampton.

Sunday

Xherdan Shaqiri came off the bench to make an instant impact with two second-half goals as Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Manchester United at Anfield.

Highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League.

Charlie Austin struck late in a 3-2 win for Southampton as new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl made an instant impact at St Mary's to end Arsenal's 22-game unbeaten run.

Highlights from Southampton's 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Chelsea continued their fine record against Brighton with a 2-1 victory at the Amex Stadium to stay in touch at the top of the Premier League.

Highlights from Chelsea's 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League.

Saturday

Gabriel Jesus ended his goal drought as Manchester City recorded a 3-1 win over Everton.

Highlights from Manchester City's win over Everton in the Premier League

Christian Eriksen came off the bench to score a 91st-minute winner for Tottenham and seal a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Wembley on Saturday.

Highlights from Tottenham's 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League

Luka Milivojevic's superb long-range strike proved to be the difference as Crystal Palace edged past Leicester City with a 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League

Salomon Rondon's second-half goal lifted Newcastle four points clear of the bottom three with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield.

Highlights from Newcastle's 1-0 win at Huddersfield in the Premier League

Watford ended a run of six games without a Premier League win with a 3-2 victory against Cardiff in an entertaining contest at Vicarage Road.

Highlights of Watford's win over Cardiff in the Premier League

Wolves secured a third win on the bounce as goals from Raul Jimenez and Ivan Cavaleiro gave them a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Highlights from Wolves' win against Bournemouth in the Premier League

West Ham claimed a fourth Premier League win in a row with a 2-0 victory over rock-bottom Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.