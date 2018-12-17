WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
Watch all the goals and the best action from the weekend's Premier League games
Last Updated: 16/12/18 6:36pm
Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games as the top four all won, along with Wolves, Newcastle, Watford, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Southampton.
Sunday
Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United
Xherdan Shaqiri came off the bench to make an instant impact with two second-half goals as Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Manchester United at Anfield.
Southampton 3-2 Arsenal
Charlie Austin struck late in a 3-2 win for Southampton as new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl made an instant impact at St Mary's to end Arsenal's 22-game unbeaten run.
Brighton 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea continued their fine record against Brighton with a 2-1 victory at the Amex Stadium to stay in touch at the top of the Premier League.
Saturday
Manchester City 3-1 Everton
Gabriel Jesus ended his goal drought as Manchester City recorded a 3-1 win over Everton.
Tottenham 1-0 Burley
Christian Eriksen came off the bench to score a 91st-minute winner for Tottenham and seal a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Wembley on Saturday.
Crystal Palace 1-0 Leicester
Luka Milivojevic's superb long-range strike proved to be the difference as Crystal Palace edged past Leicester City with a 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.
Huddersfield 0-1 Newcastle
Salomon Rondon's second-half goal lifted Newcastle four points clear of the bottom three with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield.
Watford 3-2 Cardiff
Watford ended a run of six games without a Premier League win with a 3-2 victory against Cardiff in an entertaining contest at Vicarage Road.
Wolves 2-0 Bournemouth
Wolves secured a third win on the bounce as goals from Raul Jimenez and Ivan Cavaleiro gave them a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth.
Fulham 0-2 West Ham
West Ham claimed a fourth Premier League win in a row with a 2-0 victory over rock-bottom Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.