WATCH: Bernd Leno's costly howler gifts Southampton victory

Leno blunder gifts Southampton victory

Bernd Leno provides an early Christmas present for Charlie Austin and Southampton as Arsenal's unbeaten run comes to an end.

With the game locked at 2-2 both teams were pushing for a winner. Arsenal had their chances but found opposition goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in fine form. It looked as though the north Londoners would be heading back home with their 22-game unbeaten run in tact but Southampton launched a late counter through Shane Long.

Long burst away down the right-hand side and his cross deceived Leno, who misjudged the flight, and allowed Austin to head into the empty net.

