WATCH: Bernd Leno's costly howler gifts Southampton victory
Last Updated: 17/12/18 8:19am
Bernd Leno provides an early Christmas present for Charlie Austin and Southampton as Arsenal's unbeaten run comes to an end.
With the game locked at 2-2 both teams were pushing for a winner. Arsenal had their chances but found opposition goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in fine form. It looked as though the north Londoners would be heading back home with their 22-game unbeaten run in tact but Southampton launched a late counter through Shane Long.
Long burst away down the right-hand side and his cross deceived Leno, who misjudged the flight, and allowed Austin to head into the empty net.
Watch Leno's costly mistake above...