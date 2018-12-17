Two men arrested during Liverpool vs Manchester United game at Anfield

Two arrests were made during Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that two men - aged 21 and 25 respectively, and both Manchester United supporters - were arrested inside Anfield during the match.

They were arrested for throwing an item, believed to be plastic bottles. This is contrary to Section 2 of the Football Offences Act, 1991.

0:56 Former Manchester United assistant Mike Phelan says the team has not improved in recent years, despite their continued financial success off the pitch Former Manchester United assistant Mike Phelan says the team has not improved in recent years, despite their continued financial success off the pitch

Goals from Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri saw Liverpool run out winners at Anfield as they returned to the top of the Premier League.

Manchester United remain sixth in the table but are now 11 points off a top-four place and 19 points behind Liverpool after their worst start to a top-flight season since the 1990-91 season.