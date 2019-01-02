LISTEN: Gary Neville, Shola Ameobi on the Premier League Live podcast

Marcus Rashford is challenged by Jamaal Lascelles

Gary Neville and Shola Ameobi joined David Jones on Sky Sports to reflect on Manchester United's win over Newcastle.

Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford scored as United make it four wins from four games under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

LISTEN: PL Live podcast - Newcastle 0-2 Man Utd

Neville said afterwards that man-of-the-match Rashford was "brilliant to watch".

"I love him to bits. He's played nearly 150 games at the age of 21 and his potential is enormous. It's actually now stepping up beyond potential to where he will be a top class player.

"People will talk about Romelu Lukaku and how is he getting back in the team - don't worry about that, worry about the kid that's playing that's going to devastate teams."

Click on the link above to listen to the latest podcast!